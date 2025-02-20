There is no time like the present for a hopeful remedy to the modern world, and The Life List is ready to deliver. The upcoming Netflix film follows a young woman in one of the most painful moments a person can experience. Recently grappling with her mother Elizabeth’s (Connie Britton) death, Alex Rose (Sofia Carson) goes to a lawyer (Kyle Allen) to get her affairs in order. He gives Alex a DVD that Elizabeth recorded for her before her death. In it, Elizabeth hopes for the best for her daughter and brings up a bucket list of sorts that Alex wrote when she was 13.

Elizabeth wants her daughter to live a full life and instructs her to accomplish everything on the list, including doing stand-up comedy and finding true love. One of these tasks is inherently easier than the other, but throughout the film, Alex finds purpose and perhaps a way to get to that sticky true love clause. Britton appears throughout the trailer as the deceased Elizabeth through these prerecorded DVDs, giving Alex life lessons along the way. The Life List is one of the most anticipated films of 2025, a lighthearted comedy that has all the hallmarks of a good comedic family drama. The source material for the film is a book by Lori Nelson Spielman that appealed to actors and creatives alike.

The Universal Themes of ‘The Life List’ Attracted Many to the Project

The Life List follows the difficult terrain of losing a loved one, but this material made many come aboard the film. Sofia Carson told Entertainment Weekly that she and director Adam Brooks commiserated over the relationship between mother and daughter in the film. Carson also explained that her own mother initially gave her the script, and she had connected with the character Alex almost immediately. For his part, Brooks had read the book over a decade ago and was intent on getting the story to film, as he told the outlet.

"I loved the themes of loss and reinvention, the mix of comedy and drama, and the wonderfully original central premise about the life list. It's a story about the times in life when you need to take measure of who you are, what you're doing, and who you're doing it with."

Viewers can expect tear-jerking moments as well as romance in this film about living life to the fullest. The course of true love never does run smooth, and Alex has a few options, so she may eventually collect on her mother’s inheritance. Viewers can catch The Life List, which premieres on March 28, only on Netflix.