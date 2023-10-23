The Big Picture Mike Flanagan is assembling an impressive cast for his upcoming film, The Life of Chuck, including Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan, and Jacob Tremblay.

The film is based on three interconnected tales from Stephen King's If It Bleeds anthology, following the life of Charles Krantz in reverse order.

While a release date for The Life of Chuck has not been confirmed, audiences can enjoy other productions by Flanagan, like The Fall of the House of Usher, while they wait.

Mike Flanagan is ready to impress with the cast he's assembling for his upcoming film, The Life of Chuck, an adaptation of a Stephen King anthology about a man's life documented in reverse. According to Deadline, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Karen Gillan and Jacob Tremblay have officially joined the project, which has begun production under an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA. Given Flanagan's dedication to the horror genre and the emotional weight it can carry, the upcoming movie will bring the best of the performers' abilities, setting the stage for a scary narrative to make audiences jump in their seats.

The film will be based on three interconnected tales that first appeared in "If It Bleeds", a recent anthology written by King which followed the life of Charles Krantz from a peculiar perspective. Instead of beginning the story with the moment of Charles' birth and the house he grew up in, King presents his character at the moment of his untimely death at the age of 39. Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill lead the cast of the film, as production continues ahead without a release date set of the project. It remains to be seen when audiences will be able to enjoy Charles' story portrayed on the screen.

Ejiofor was recently seen in The Pod Generation, a romantic comedy where a futuristic couple uses very advanced technology to build a family. The actor is currently busy on the upcoming sequel to Venom: Let There Be Carnage, where he will be playing a role that hasn't been revealed yet, in the continuation of Eddie Brock's (Tom Hardy) journey. Ejiofor is also known for portraying Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave, in a performance that allowed him to earn a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Image via RJLE Films

Karen Gillan Joins the Mystery

After portraying Nebula for the last time in this summer's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, Karen Gillan is ready to join Flanagan's next mystery. While the actress has been busy with her commitments related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in recent years, she has also appeared in titles such as The Call of the Wild and Jumanji: The Next Level. Everyone's roles will be revealed once The Life of Chuck is released, but since the studio hasn't confirmed a release date for the project, audiences will have to wait while watching with other productions directed by Flanagan, such as the recently released The Fall of the House of Usher.