Mike Flanagan has been scaring up the small screen the last number of years with a handful of incredible horror TV shows. However, if you were clamoring for the director to return to film, Flanagan has just wrapped filming on his next Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Flanagan wrote, “That's a wrap on THE LIFE OF CHUCK. This has been a tenacious little miracle of a movie from the start & I'm forever indebted to this wonderful cast and crew. This film is deeply special to me, and I'm elated that it's going to exist in the world.” An image of one of the film’s set chairs accompanied the director’s kind words. In addition, star Mark Hamill would share Flanagan’s post adding, “So grateful to have been a part of this” with #thanksmike alongside his sweet message. While Flanagan is most well known for his horror stories, he has insisted in the past that Life of Chuck isn’t a horror movie. Even though that might make some horror fans sad, the new change in genre makes the brilliant director’s work now accessible to the average moviegoer. The film is based on a novella in King’s If It Bleeds anthology. The story centers around Charles “Chuck” Krantz” starting backwards from his tragic death at 39 caused by a brain tumor to his childhood growing up in a cursed home. It’s something that sounds right up Flanagan's demented ally. This will be the third King adaptation for the filmmaker after the incredible Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. Life of Chuck was also one of the few films that went into production during the strike with a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement and was filmed in Alabama.

Flanagan’s Family Keeps Growing

One of the coolest things about a Flanagan production is his large ensemble cast has felt like a large family over the last decade. Life of Chuck has so many Flanagan regulars, like Kate Siegel (Haunting of Hill House, Hush), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep, The Fall of the House of Usher), Rahul Kohli (Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass), Violet McGraw (Doctor Sleep, Haunting of Hill House) and Jacob Tremblay (Doctor Sleep, Before I Wake). The film also grows Flanagan’s family with the star-studded additions of Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Matthew Lillard (Scream, Scooby-Doo), David Dastmalchian (The Boogeyman) and Chiwetel Edjoifor (Doctor Strange). If that wasn’t enough, Life of Chuck will also reunite Flanagan with the previously mentioned Hamill (The Fall of the House of Usher), horror legend Heather Langenkamp (The Midnight Club), and Karan Gillen (Oculus). Every time Flanagan works on a new project, it's like he’s assembling The Avengers of genre storytelling. Life of Chuck is no different and gives off the sense that this is the director’s most ambitious project to date, which is saying a lot.

When Does ‘Life of Chuck’ Release?

There’s no current release date set for The Life of Chuck yet, but given the film has now finished shooting, we should hear more news on that front very soon. In that time you can catch up on some of Flanagan’s stellar filmography, which include Before I Wake, Doctor Sleep, Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass, and The Fall of the House of Usher. All of which are streaming on Netflix. With every new project, Flanagan has only gotten better with some of the best creative visual storytelling you’ll ever see in any medium. That’s why it’ll be exciting to see what Flanagan brings to a film like Life of Chuck which isn’t necessarily in the horror genre.