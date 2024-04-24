The Big Picture Post-production is complete for Mike Flanagan's upcoming Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck.

David Dastmalchian praises the film as beautifully rendered and heartfelt, noting standout performances from the all-star cast.

Several cast members, including Karen Gillan, have expressed excitement for audiences to see the emotional and collaborative project.

We’ve got great news for all of you Flanafans out there as our fearless leader, Mike Flanagan, recently confirmed that post-production is a wrap for his upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Life of Chuck. Being as sneaky as ever, the horror director shared the announcement in the comment section of his Letterboxd review for The First Omen — which he stamped with hefty approval. While the movie hasn’t received an official release date, things have moved along quickly for the star-studded feature, and with the finishing touches now in place, hopefully, images, teasers, and the like will be the next pieces of the puzzle.

Along with the post-production completion news, The Life of Chuck star and overall modern horror icon, David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil) gave the movie a glowing review during a recent interview with Gizmodo.

“It’s beautiful. You think, ‘Oh, Mike Flanagan, Stephen King, this thing’s going to just be the most horrifying, terrifying, thing you’ve ever seen.’ [But] it is so beautifully rendered, heartfelt, the drama, the performances. The cast in this is deep. [Matthew] Lillard has a moment in this film that just breaks my heart. Karen Gillan, another one who I think rides that incredible ski slope between her small indie art films and then big studio budgeted things. One of the best actors in Hollywood right now. Kate Siegel, I mean there’s so [many] great people! Ah, what a joy.”

‘The Life of Chuck’s Cast Can't Wait For Audiences To See What They’ve Created

Dastmalchian is far from the only cast member from Flanagan’s latest project to have such kind and promising words for it, as Gillan also spoke about the treat that fans are in for when the movie eventually makes it onto screens. Earlier this year, the Sleeping Dogs star told Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, “I saw a not-finished version of it, and literally didn’t stop crying for days. In a good way.”

The title marks a reunion between the actress and helmer as the pair previously worked on Flanagan’s sophomore offering, Oculus. Known for his love of collaboration, The Life of Chuck will also see other familiar faces from the Flanaverse, including Rahul Kohli, Samantha Sloyan, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Carl Lumbly. Cinematic legends Mark Hamill and Heather Langenkamp also return to work with Flanagan on his latest flick, while new-to-the-family names include the likes of Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Martian), and Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows).

While you wait for the next wave of information to come for The Life of Chuck, you can check out Flanagan’s lineup of incredible shows and films on Netflix, with the most recent being 2023’s The Fall of the House of Usher. Stay tuned to Collider for any and all updates.

