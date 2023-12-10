The Big Picture The Life of Chuck is a departure from Mike Flanagan's usual horror themes, focusing instead on humanity and beauty.

The film tells the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, starting with his death and ending with his childhood in a haunted house.

The cast of The Life of Chuck includes Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Jacob Tremblay, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and more.

If there’s one thing audiences have come to understand about Mike Flanagan and his sprawling list of works, it’s that the filmmaker and writer knows how to drum up some good scares. That’s why, when it was revealed that he would be taking a Stephen King short story and adapting it into feature-length form, no one was the least bit surprised. But, when we found out that the title was The Life of Chuck from the legendary author’s If It Bleeds novella, well, that one threw us for a loop. Nowhere near the same themes and subject matter as other classics like It and The Shining, The Life of Chuck’s storyline isn’t one of terror - or at least not terror in the way we’ve come to think of it. During an interview with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff as part of one of Nemiroff’s Ladies Night sessions, The Life of Chuck star, Kate Siegel semi-opened up about the new movie, sharing what she could — which was very minimal but informative nonetheless.

“I will tell you this,” Siegel said after Nemiroff pressed the Midnight Mass star for even the tiniest detail of how Flanagan’s upcoming project will or won’t stick to the original story, “It’s amazing. It’s beautiful. It is not a horror movie.” And, with that one comment, Siegel put all of our worries to rest that the masterful horror director would somehow take a different route with his adaptation. Going a bit further, Siegel spoke about the humanity and beauty that will literally dance across screens when the film comes out, saying,

"There's a moment in Chuck, in the short story, where there's a dance, and after the dance, the narrator, I believe, said, “That. That's why God made the world.” And I think people forget in this onslaught of the 24-hour news cycle, horrible things that are happening — and listen, I don't believe in an all-knowing god with a long beard who made the world. I do believe in magic and I do believe in the universe in ways that I can't understand, and I do think it's important when we're dealing with these horrible humanitarian crises, and the people at home who can't get medical care, and what is happening with our banks, and what is happening with billionaires and everything being eaten alive by greed, that there are moments that you need to be able to look at in your day-to-day life and go, “That. That is why God made the world,” and that's gonna make it bearable. So, I think Chuck will make life more bearable for people."

What Do We Know About 'The Life of Chuck'?

As per the film’s logline, “The Life of Chuck is three separate stories linked to tell the biography of Charles Krantz in reverse, beginning with his death from a brain tumor at 39 and ending with his childhood in a supposedly haunted house.” Short, but sweet, it’s clear there will be some sort of horror aspect to the title but that there’s a bigger picture outside haunts and scares. While Flanagan is known for working with frequent collaborators, including Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Sauriyan Sapkota, Samantha Sloyan, and many more — who will each appear in The Life of Chuck — the director has also broadened his casting horizons, bringing in names like Tom Hiddleston, Mark Hamill, Jacob Tremblay, Karen Gillan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harvey Guillén, Matthew Lillard, Mia Sara, David Dastmalchian, and Heather Langenkamp.

As of right now, The Life of Chuck hasn’t set a release date, but filming has recently come to an end. In the meantime, you can check out Flanagan’s final team-up with Netflix in The Fall of the House of Usher and read our handy guide on all things The Life of Chuck. Watch Nemiroff’s full Ladies Night interview with Siegel below.

