Flanafans — today is our day. The time has finally come, and the first The Life of Chuck teaser is upon us. After hearing nothing but positive reviews following its People’s Choice Award-winning debut at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024, viewers are finally getting a peek inside Mike Flanagan’s latest Stephen King adaptation — and it looks magical. The project has long been teased to deviate from both the filmmaker’s and author’s usual line of spooky content, and today’s trailer lives up to that description. Blending sci-fi with fantasy and a touch of existential dread, the Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Karen Gillan (Sleeping Dogs)-led film finally pulls back the curtain and gives viewers a long, hard look into the life of its main character — Chuck Krantz (Hiddleston).

Time is ticking in the first look at the Neon-produced film, as a clock can be heard counting down the moments of life throughout the teaser. With the cosmos hanging above them, we see two people in wheelchairs holding hands as they stare into the abyss, while time is counted in other ways, like through the beeping of a heart monitor and a blinking traffic light. Different stages of the titular character’s life are showcased through snippets of camera time spent with Hiddleston, Jacob Tremblay, and Benjamin Pajak before the stellar ensemble’s names are spelled out and disappear until only the film’s title is left.

Just last month, Collider caught up with frequent Flanagan collaborator, Carl Lumbly (Doctor Sleep, The Fall of the House of Usher), who teased a movie filled with “wonderment” and “joy”. Those two words are certainly lingering in the afterglow of today’s The Life of Chuck trailer, as even just the short look gives off the impression that this will be a career-defining title for the director known best for his work on titles like Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, and Hush.

‘The Life of Chuck’s Stacked Ensemble

Although Hiddleston will carry much of the feature, The Life of Chuck is said to travel to different times throughout the life of the main character. Therefore, a giant ensemble is needed to tell the story. For that, Flanagan turned to frequent collaborators like Samantha Sloyan, Kate Siegel, David Dastmalchian, Heather Langenkamp, Rahul Kohli, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, Violet McGraw, Hamish Linklater and Sauriyan Sapkota, while also inducting new personalities into the Flanafam, such as Matthew Lillard, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mia Sara, Harvey Guillén, Lauren LaVera and Nick Offerman.

Check out the trailer for The Life of Chuck above and see it in theaters on June 6.