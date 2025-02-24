There are a lot of reasons for fans to love a Mike Flanagan-backed film or TV show. For starters, he always chooses the best stories to tell and does so in a fantastic way, pouring his all into each production and ensuring that the audience is in for not just a visually stunning piece but also one with well-penned and developed characters. At this point, we can also safely assume that numerous faces from the “Flana-Fam” will appear in his projects, as the filmmaker has a knack for bringing back many of the folks he’s worked with in the past. And while, yes, this type of collaboration certainly points to the actors enjoying exactly what we love about a Flanagan production, it also clearly means that they like the way he runs his sets.

In the filmmaker’s upcoming title, The Life of Chuck, audiences are in for a slew of Flana-Fam alums mixed in with new-to-the-family stars to bring yet another Stephen King short story to cinematic form. Performers like Kate Siegel, Mark Hamill, Rahul Kohli, and Karen Gillan will reunite for another Flanagan project, while fresh faces like Tom Hiddleston and Matthew Lillard will be welcomed in with open arms.

Doctor Sleep and The Fall of the House of Usher star, Carl Lumbly, is also one of those members of the first camp who will mark another Flanagan partnership with The Life of Chuck. And, while recently sitting down with Collider’s Aidan Kelley to chat about Captain America: Brave New World, Lumbly shared some insight into what being part of a Flanagan-run set was like and even teased the “wonderment” and “joy” to come when The Life of Chuck opens in cinemas on June 6. Just as we suspected, the family vibes are running high on the set of a Flanagan film, with Lumbly telling Collider:

“What I get from Mike, in addition to his brilliance, is he’s just a decent human being. He’s a husband, he’s a father. When you’re on his set, you feel like you’re really being regarded and being well taken care of. There’s a kind of tidiness to the way he approaches life, but I think in order to have that tidiness, you have to be willing to let things be mussed and scattered, and then when it’s time to work, you bring it in.”

Carl Lumbly Thinks ‘The Life of Chuck’ Will Allow “People To Open Their Hearts”

Image via TIFF

When many think about the horror genre, they see vomit spewing from Linda Blair’s mouth in The Exorcist or Gunnar Hansen’s Leatherface spinning in circles with his beloved chainsaw in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Of course, these movies will forever be cherished classics, but horror can go so much deeper than just your average scare-fest — although we absolutely love those too! In recent years especially, directors and writers have made their horror films hit a heavier chord, digging into various forms of trauma and showcasing how grief can manifest itself as something almost sinister.

Foreshadowing what’s to come from the King adaptation that is much less scary and more in the realm of sci-fi drama, Lumbly said:

“So, I would say The Life of Chuck is an opportunity for Mike to expand on what he has. Because I think part of what makes horror work is the fact that it hits you in the heart, and I think this is Mike taking hearts and allowing people to open their hearts to the beauty of the totality of this life that we live through this wonderful short story that Stephen King wrote, The Life of Chuck… I’m saying all of this with an uneducated eye, and I have not yet seen the film, but I know from the script, from the short story, from the conversation, and from the way all of us in the cast seem to have the same expression on our face, just kind of a wonderment and joy and surprise and mystery because it all is a mystery. So, I can’t wait to see how he realized it. I have nothing but the utmost respect for him, and I’m so proud to be in a cast like this.”

The Life of Chuck arrives in cinemas on June 6. In the meantime, you can catch Lumbly in Captain America: Brave New World now in theaters.