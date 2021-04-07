Developers Rock Square Thunder just announced their first game, The Lightbringer, with a trailer that gives us all the best The Legend of Zelda vibes. Lost in a land filled with danger, players will have to solve puzzles and fight giant creatures in order to save the world from a mysterious corruption.

The Lightbringer doesn’t hide its Zelda inspirations. The trailer shows us scenes filled with puzzles and traps the player needs to overcome, with the same orthogonal camera of older Zelda titles. The background music also uses some of the same chords present in the soundtrack of Ocarina of Time, one of the main titles of The Legend of Zelda franchise and still the favorite entry of a lot of fans. There’s even a female voice guiding your steps on the trailer, in a similar fashion to Princess Zelda, an element recently used in Breath of the Wild.

This doesn’t mean The Lightbringer is just a copy. After all, the protagonist can do something Link rarely did: he can jump! The platform elements are a welcome addition to the orthogonal perspective formula, and even if the puzzles featured in the trailer feel somewhat similar to what we’ve already seen in different Zelda games, we can always enjoy more single-player adventures.

According to the official story summary, The Lightbringer will have players exploring an abandoned kingdom, guided by their deceased sister while they try to bring an end to a mysterious corruption that took over the world. The voice in the trailer, and supposedly present in the game, comes from the spirit of your sister, which can give an interesting narrative layer to The Lightbringer.

The Lightbringer will be distributed by Zordix Publishing, a publisher specialized in indie games. The game is set to release at some point this year, both to PC and Nintendo Switch.

You can watch the trailer of The Lightbringer below:

