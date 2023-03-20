Hark, fans of The Lighthouse, hark! A24 has released a new collector's edition of Robert Eggers' gloriously unhinged 2021 horror classic starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson as two quickly-deteriorating lighthouse keepers. The special release comes in Blu-ray and, for the first time, 4K Ultra HD and features loads of special features diving into the methods behind the madness. Topping off the package is a 64-page interior collector's booklet featuring production design drawings and storyboards among other things from the film's conception.

Featured prominently in the design of the new release is the haunting black-and-white artwork of Tobias Kaspar. He captures Dafoe and Pattinson's likenesses in a rougher, sketchy style while his depiction of the titular lighthouse adorns the cover, teasing the ambiguous and eerie events that lie inside. The printed disc pack will come encased in an embossed wave-textured slipcase which further adds to the sleek nature of the box.

Rated as one of A24's best films by IMDB, The Lighthouse is the brainchild of Eggers and his brother Max Eggers following the younger wickie (lighthouse keeper) Winslow and his mentor Wake as they end up marooned within the lighthouse during a vicious storm. The twisted film charts their descent into madness, going between admiration and aggressiveness toward one another and making for over-the-top performances from Dafoe and Pattinson along the way. While surviving together, they learn more about each other in a character study that flirts with elements of the supernatural to create an uneasy and entertaining journey where nothing feels right.

The Lighthouse Collector's Edition Shines a Light on the Making of Eggers' Classic

The booklet inside gives insight into how the iconic lighthouse and cabin were set up by the production team with specific sketches and notes from designer Craig Lathrop. Storyboard excerpts courtesy of David Cullen also outline how certain scenes came together. The images shown as examples depict Thomas Wake (Dafoe) and "Ephraim Winslow" (Pattinson) as they haul supplies up to the lighthouse with detailed directions on how to shoot the two actors together as well as sketches detailing how to shoot the ascent up the lighthouse. Also included is behind-the-scenes photography from Eric Shakeen of the filming location along with a black-and-white shot of Dafoe and Pattinson standing together in front of the lighthouse where they'll soon go mad. Rounding out the book is a look at the bib-front shirt pattern made by Marvin Schlichting in accordance with the design made by costume designer Linda Muir.

On the disc, fans can find plenty more goodies relating to the film's creation with a highlight being an exclusive mini-documentary on composer Mark Korven. He's an aficionado when it comes to composing for horror films, previously working with Eggers on his other A24 darling The Witch as well as Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone as well as the recently renewed Prime Video series The Peripheral. Also included is a director's commentary from Eggers as well as a making-of featurette, deleted scenes, and a costume walkthrough and interview with Muir on how they captured the look of an 1890s lighthouse keeper. It's enough content to tide over even the biggest Eggers fans as they await the arrival of the director's Nosferatu with Dafoe returning.

The Lighthouse collector's edition will set you back $45 for the Blu-ray and $47 for 4K. See A24's website to order a copy now and check out the trailer for the film below.