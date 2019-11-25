‘The Lighthouse’ Digital & Blu-ray Details, Release Dates Revealed

0

If you’ve seen The Lighthouse, Robert Eggers‘ claustrophobic work of two-handed insanity starring Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson, you know how infectious Dafoe’s dialect is. Sure, the rest of the film is satisfyingly complicated, surprisingly funny, photographed beautifully, and blah blah blah. But Dafoe’s gruff, pirate-esque manner of speaking is the real standout of the film. Want to practice speaking that way yourself? You’ll have plenty of opportunity to once the film releases on digital platforms December 20 2019, and then on blu-ray and DVD January 7 2020.

The blu-ray looks to come with a tantalizing array of special features, including a commentary from the visionary filmmaker Eggers, known previously for his idiosyncratic horror film The Witch. It also boasts a featurette given the absolutely appropriate title “A Dark & Stormy Tale,” and some deleted scenes (given the bonkers footage that made it into the final cut, I can’t wait to see what had to go). Sadly, there’s no “Speak Like Dafoe” dialect courses offered on the disc — but if you watch The Lighthouse enough times in a row, you should be able to pick it up. Or, like its characters, you’ll go mad! Seems like a win/win to me!

Check out the official synopsis of The Lighthouse, plus a rundown of its special features, below. The film’s available to watch digitally December 20, and available on blu-ray and DVD January 7. For more on the black-and-white fever dream, here’s our take on the ending. Plus, check out our interviews with stars Dafoe, Pattinson, and director Eggers.