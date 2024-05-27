The Big Picture The Lighthouse was a challenging production, but Robert Eggers, Robert Pattinson, and Willem Dafoe persevered to create a masterpiece.

The film's unique aesthetic was achieved through the use of ancient camera equipment and lighting techniques.

The shooting location in Nova Scotia was a harsh and unforgiving place, contributing to the film's authenticity. Eggers, Pattinson, and Dafoe often didn't get along during the grueling shoot.

When you try to think of recent instant classics, few films are as deserving of that title as Robert Eggers' weird fiction masterpiece, The Lighthouse. While you probably already know it, it's best to give anyone who is unfamiliar a reason to fire this one up. This 2019 horror flick stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers who are driven mad after a seemingly never-ending storm leaves them stranded. To put it simply, Eggers' sophomore picture is a trip. It toggles between operating as a classic '30s chiller, a low-key Lovecraftian nightmare, a domestic drama, and just about the most messed up screwball comedy that you could ever imagine. Pattinson delivers what just might be his best performance as Ephraim Winslow, a young and inexperienced lighthouse keeper with a shady past. Dafoe, on the other hand, is firing off on all cylinders as Thomas Wake. He goes for it so hard that he flirts with sea captain parody. Thankfully, he never quite lands there. Eggers, as always, delivers some of the iciest and spookiest images that you'll find in any recent film. He's one of the young masters, and The Lighthouse is exact proof of that.

While there's a lot to love in The Lighthouse, it wasn't an easy task bringing this movie to the big screen. The making of this picture was just about as strange as Winslow and Wake's surrealist visions. There was tension between the central creative trifecta, harsh weather conditions that made people sick, Eggers regularly put his leads through the ringer, and their old camera equipment did everything it could not to work properly. Despite being an absolute headache of a production, everyone involved took their circumstances by the horns and pushed to make this movie with the best of their abilities. It might have been a pain to shoot, but with their pain, we gained a masterpiece.

'The Lighthouse' Had a Famously Difficult Shoot

Sometimes, it takes a real pain in the ass of a movie shoot for a new classic to come along. Everything, including Bruce the shark, broke while Steven Spielberg steered Jaws to the finish line. The odds were stacked against Star Wars, but George Lucas persevered. Apocalypse Now was such a, well, apocalyptic shoot that Eleanor Coppola's documentary, Hearts of Darkness, might be better than the movie whose production it chronicles. For Eggers, these kinds of shoots almost seem like a must.

The Witch wasn't quite on the level of the Apocalypse Now shoot, but it was a tricky production regardless. Between lighting interiors almost exclusively with candles and Black Phillip's goat actor being a real pain to work with, Eggers had his work cut out for him on his debut. Fast-forward to the early 2020s when Ethan Hawke said that he joined the cast for The Northman because he wanted to work on a production that felt like the shoot for Apocalypse Now. In a 2022 interview with Total Film, Alexander Skarsgård recalled getting shackled and dragged through the mud, and finished his account by saying that The Northman was "physically and mentally the most difficult job I’ve ever had, but also the most rewarding.” We can only imagine what the shoot for Eggers' upcoming Nosferatu remake has been like. (Apparently Willem Dafoe shot a scene with 2,000 live rats. It sounds like we're on the right track!)

Well, if The Witch was Eggers hitting the map with the kinds of stories that he would come to tell, then The Lighthouse was when he established the kind of filmmaker that he would be. Emphasis on the word "maker," because the making of this movie was, by all accounts, an absolute dog.

'The Lighthouse' Was Made To Look Like Old Horror Movies

For one, this movie was intended to have a very particular aesthetic. The final product mirrors early horror chillers like Frankenstein, Dracula and, at times, even Vampyr. Some might have just applied a black-and-white filter and called it a day, but not Eggers. To get that look, he and Jarin Blaschke dug up some ancient camera equipment and forced everyone around them to catch up. Shooting on 35mm film is one thing, but the duo acquired and used lenses from 1912 and the '30s to capture everything, which they then had to attach to cameras from different eras of filmmaking. In a 2019 interview with The Verge, Eggers recalls Eddy McInnis, the film's focus-puller, panicking as rain was coming right before a take, saying, "The rain’s coming, and he’s got a flashlight in his mouth, and he’s like, 'I'm trying to jam together three fucking eras of fucking camera equipment, all this bullshit!'"

As for lighting, the choice was made to primarily light the film how it would have been if it were made in the early sound days. This was a bit of a throwback to The Witch shoot, with a heavy emphasis on natural lights. Despite that, certain darker scenes required an immense amount of light so that the cameras could actually capture anything at all. In fact, so many lights were used that crew members ended up sunburned. In that same 2019 interview with The Verge, Eggers explained these choices by saying, "...by evoking the feeling of an early sound film, it more easily places the audience in the past." A choice well-made, Mr. Eggers!

The Shooting Location for 'The Lighthouse' Was a Miserable Place

Then, there's the lighthouse itself. Eggers wasn't going to settle for just any old ordinary lighthouse — he was set on building his own! What ended up being constructed was a fully functional, 70-foot-tall mammoth of an oceanic beacon that could shine for 16 miles. This was to give everyone the easiest possible circumstances to shoot in, as opposed to fitting cameras and all sorts of miscellaneous equipment up and around an actual old lighthouse. This construction was also built on a remote location in Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia. Don't worry about taking a trip out there, because Eggers can all but assure you that it was a miserable place to be.

In a 2019 interview with the Associated Press, he explained:

"...it was extremely miserable. Filmmakers and actors complaining about suffering, but, I mean, that’s part of what’s exciting about this. But it was very harsh and unforgiving. I’m from New England. I don’t mind the cold. I prefer to be cold than hot. But the wind on this rock was relentless. There’s no relief. At times, the wind was so loud that you can’t hear the person five feet away from you."

People couldn't just leave the shoot if they had a problem with something, they had to buckle down and take it all head on — frigid climate or not. Crew members got sick because of weather conditions and persevered anyway. Don't take the behind-the-scenes team for granted, y'all!

Robert Eggers, Robert Pattinson, and Willem Dafoe Didn't Always Get Along

Eggers, Pattinson, and Dafoe weren't exactly in high spirits making The Lighthouse. This was the only approach that Pattinson found acceptable, though. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, he said, "Because you’re playing a mad person, it means you can sort of be mad the whole time. Well, not the whole time, but for like an hour before the scene. You can literally just be sitting on the floor growling and licking up puddles of mud." Yes, he literally did those things. Pattinson went on to say that he was "basically unconscious" the whole time from drinking so much. He apparently peed in his pants on several occasions, threw up on himself multiple times, and it got so bad that Dafoe threatened to leave the set.

That tension didn't start on set, though. According to Esquire, Eggers, Pattinson, and Dafoe struggled to find their footing and get their approaches on the same wavelength during rehearsals. While it's normal to struggle at first, the three of them didn't exactly leave these problems behind them once cameras started rolling. According to Pattinson, it was "very, very frustrating" to sit through Eggers' script read-throughs, as Pattinson prefers to be more spontaneous rather than rehearsed. Pattinson said, "We were quite angry with each other by the end of it," Pattinson said. "Literally, we’d finish for the day, I’d fucking slam out the door and go home." Pattinson even allegedly wanted to punch him in the face after being sprayed in the face with a water hose. Granted, that has nothing on what Dafoe had to go through. After lying in ice-cold water and getting buried alive, it's safe to say that Dafoe takes the cake for having the toughest hang on the Lighthouse shoot. At least we got two masterful performances in return!

Despite all of this, it seems as though everyone involved recognizes that this work was well worth it. The three of them went out on a stellar, seemingly light-and-fun press tour as the movie rolled into theaters. A tough movie shoot is definitely a swift kick in the ass, but it's hard to imagine people remaining all that upset if they walk away with a universally acclaimed piece of filmmaking. We couldn't all go through the hellish shoot that was The Lighthouse's production, but what we can do is love this movie to death. That, we do.

