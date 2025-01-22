Right now, horror fans who have long held Robert Eggers in high esteem are having a field day, as the director leaves his biggest stamp yet on the world of cinema with the arrival of Nosferatu. Since the film’s arrival on Christmas Day 2024, audiences have been flocking to theaters to take a bite out of the toxic and undead love triangle between Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård. If the vampire-centered gothic horror flick was your first introduction to Eggers, welcome to the fan club — we have such sights to show you. Over the last several years, the helmer has been hitting audiences with thought-provoking, well-performed, and cinematically gorgeous features, including The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman. In February, Tubi is inviting audiences to fully and freely embrace Eggers’ sophomore feature, The Lighthouse, with the title arriving on the free streamer on the first of the month.

Part of the beauty of The Lighthouse is the fact that the film is essentially solely carried on the shoulders of its two leading men — Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe. Shot in black and white, the color scheme fully gives into the desolate and dreary vibes that befall the two men working at a lighthouse in the 19th century. It’s dismal, dark, cold, and lonely when Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) shows up at his post to join Thomas Wake (Dafoe) for a season of solitude far away from civilization while running the beacon off the shores of New England. The pair quickly find themselves in over their heads with loneliness and are driven to madness in a mix of creature-feature, psychological thriller, and horror film.

Along with directing The Lighthouse, Eggers also co-penned the film’s script alongside his brother, Max Eggers, with the pair using an unfinished short story by Edgar Allan Poe as their stencil. The other Eggers brother has also gone on to pursue a career in the entertainment industry, pairing up with yet another sibling, Sam Eggers, to co-helm A24’s Brandy Norwood-led horror feature, The Front Room. As of right now, the trio of creative family members have yet to add each of their names to the same project, but it seems likely that we’ll see a project from the Eggers brothers down the line.

How Did 'The Lighthouse' Perform at the Box Office?