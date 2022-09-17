Fans of the classic crime drama, The Limey will finally have their chance to add the title to their 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital collection on October 11. Lionsgate will be releasing the Steven Soderbergh film with added bonus content and a sleek SteelBook design, perfect to show off to guests at your next movie night.

In The Limey, Terence Stamp stars as Wilson, a father on a mission after receiving the tragic news that his daughter has died in a car accident. As brutal as he is dangerous, Wilson believes that his child’s death was no mistake and that foul play was involved. Setting course for Los Angeles from England, Wilson travels in hopes of unraveling the tangled web surrounding the death, only to find that his number one suspect is as slippery as they come. Terry Valentine (Peter Fonda) is a wealthy music promoter and just so happens to be the ex-boyfriend of Wilson’s deceased daughter, putting him in hot water with the lethal and furious parent. Try as he may, Terry can’t seem to shake the every approaching threat of Wilson as he moves closer and closer to his target.

Having burst out onto the scene with his 1989 drama, Sex, Lies, and Videotape, Soderbergh’s career went into somewhat of a slump before making a huge comeback with The Limey. Adding a top bill of Hollywood actors to the well penned script certainly helped put the filmmaker’s name back on the charts. Along with Stamp and Fonda, the ensemble was made up of Lesley Ann Warren, Luis Guzmán, and Barry Newman. The film would find the director back in the saddle of making some of the most well known features over the last two decades including Erin Brockovich and the first three films of the Ocean’s franchise. Most recently, the director dropped the Zoë Kravitz led thriller, Kimi, onto HBO Max earlier this year.

Image via Artisan Entertainment

The release’s sleek SteelBook includes a dramatic shot of Stamp’s Wilson with smoke rolling out of his mouth as a red striped cover engulfs the casing. The special features should also catch the buyer’s eye as they include two separate audio commentaries, one with Soderbergh and the film’s writer, Lem Dobbs, and the other with the creative duo as well as leading actors Fonda, Stamp, Newman, and Warren. Hear from those closest to the production as they take you through what went into creating the gripping drama. Viewers will also have the chance to take in the film with only the Cliff Martinez composed score playing in an “isolated score” option.

Check out a trailer of the film below and be the first of your friend group to own the SteelBook and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, or digital version of The Limey this October.