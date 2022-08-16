One of Steven Soderbergh's underrated gems is getting a 4K facelift courtesy of Best Buy. The Limey, the acclaimed director's 1999 crime drama following one man's unstoppable quest for revenge in Los Angeles, will receive an exclusive 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray steelbook on October 11, allowing fans to revisit the film that kicked off the director's creative resurgence. The film would almost immediately get overshadowed as it was released right before the director put out three of his best and most iconic films in Erin Brockovich, Traffic, and Ocean's Eleven.

The Limey is a moody crime thriller following the British ex-con Wilson (Terence Stamp) who comes to Los Angeles in search of answers surrounding his daughter's mysterious "accidental" death. Upon investigating, he finds his prime suspect, the fabulously wealthy music promoter Terry Valentine (Peter Fonda). He quickly learns that Valentine is shadier than his record label would have the public believe, but he's no easy target thanks to his extensive security detail. Still, Wilson's vicious search brings him closer and closer to finding the truth and to his inevitable revenge. At the time, the film was a critical darling, yet also a financial failure, making only $3.2 million on a budget of $10 million, a far cry from the eventual heights of Traffic and the Oceans trilogy.

Soderbergh put together a talented cast for the film, with Stamp leading a trio of Oscar nominees with a nod for his supporting role in Billy Budd. Fonda's Oscar nomination came for his leading performance in Ulee's Gold while Lesley Ann Warren rounded out the group with recognition for her supporting role in Victor/Victoria. Also on board the film was Luis Guzmán, who earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his role and would appear in other Soderbergh classics, and Emmy nominee for Petrocelli, Barry Newman.

Image via Best Buy

The new steelbook release doesn't come with a ton of special features, but the audio commentary included should add some insight to the film. In one commentary, Soderbergh sits down with the film's writer Lem Dobbs (Dark City) for a one-on-one discussion about the film while the other features the pair joined by Fonda, Stamp, Newman, and Warren for a wider conversation. Aside from that, the isolated score is included in the steelbook collection, allowing for an undeterred listen to veteran musician Cliff Martinez's work on the film.

The Limey releases in 4K and Blu-ray in a new Best Buy exclusive steelbook on October 11. The package is quite stylish with the box art showing Stamp's face with a sleeve featuring red prison bars that, when slid off, releases him on his quest for revenge.