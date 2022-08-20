Director John Boorman changed action cinema forever with his unusual, hallucinatory 1967 thriller Point Blank. The words “action” and “arthouse” aren't generally associated with each other, but in the case of Point Blank, they’re both fitting. The film follows a mission by the mysterious hitman Walker (Lee Marvin) to get revenge on the friend that betrayed him. With its uneven editing choices, untraditional music cues, and hypnotic lighting, Boorman subtly suggests that we may not have a reliable narrator. Is Walker really dead, and is this all just an extended vision from a dying man?

The breakthrough techniques that Boorman used were harnessed by another great filmmaker, Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh is a hardcore cinephile. He cleverly reimagined the stylistic choices of Point Blank in his 1999 revenge thriller The Limey. While The Limey isn’t quite as ambiguous as Point Blank, Soderbergh still uses the nonlinear flow of the narrative to deconstruct his central characters. Rather than the vengeance of a spurned man, he focused on the trauma of a grieving father.

The Limey opens by revealing that the mysterious English traveler Wilson (Terrence Stamp) has traveled across the ocean to Los Angeles after the death of his daughter, Jenny (Melissa George). Although Jenny’s death was blamed on a car accident, Wilson’s prying questions into her gruesome demise suggest that he doesn’t believe the official story. This was a genius way to introduce the stern central character. Wilson’s cold, calculated demand for answers has all the brevity of a man recovering from loss, but they also have the frankness of someone who has seen their fair share of violence.

Similar to Point Blank, it’s not expressly stated what Wilson’s profession is. However, it’s easy to imagine that he is either a former detective, serviceman, or criminal. Both Wilson and Walker are singularly defined by their quest for vengeance. This may have been a stylistic choice on Boorman’s part, but Soderbergh uses Wilson’s wrath to show his focused resolve. Based on Wilson’s questions during the investigation, it’s evident that he did not have a close relationship with Jenny before her death; he’s surprised to hear about her interest in music, and her association with a record company. This bloodlust may be his way of providing for a daughter that he barely knew before she was taken away from him.

Soderbergh uses the unorthodox scene progression to show Wilson’s checkered history. There are hints at what his backstory might be; Soderbergh inserts footage of a younger Stamp’s performance from Ken Loach’s 1967 film Poor Cow to serve as flashbacks. These scenes help to generate empathy for Wilson. Otherwise, he would be indistinguishable from any other crazed criminal wielding a weapon.

Both Marvin and Stamp were already older men when they shot their action roles. Stamp isn’t trying to be Liam Neeson in Taken; he doesn’t move with the energy and fervor of a young man. Soderbergh’s subtle editing shows that even though Wilson is ruthless, he may be experiencing the drawbacks of his elder statesmanship. The sound cuts out during Wilson’s search of Terry Valentine’s (Peter Fonda) home, and sometimes the audio and visuals don’t sync up. Is Wilson too intent on solving the case to be aware of his surroundings, or is his quest for vengeance slowly driving him to the point of insanity?

Although Wilson’s mental state is somewhat ambiguous, Soderbergh still explores his brilliance as an investigator. By overlapping lines of dialogue, sharpening the camera on background details, and quickly cutting together moments of Wilson gathering different clues, it’s clear that he is putting together the puzzle faster than the audience. There’s nothing worse than a mystery movie where the viewer can guess the twist ending before the central detective can. The Limey doesn’t have this issue at all; there’s a line of thinking that separates Wilson from the audience.

There’s also the very idea of casting someone like Stamp in the central role that makes The Limey so unique. Previously, Stamp had been best known for playing brooding, near-silent figures of authority. He is perhaps best known by international audiences for his menacing performance as the evil General Zod in Superman II. Soderbergh knows how to think like a film buff, and view his films through their perspective. He knew that Stamp wasn’t the type of actor who an audience would generally associate with heroic roles.

The Limey uses its bombastic flair to liven up a story that isn’t that complicated. The investigation itself is clearly inspired by the dime store mysteries of the 1950s and 1960s. The casting of Old Hollywood legends like Stamp, Fonda, and Barry Newman suggests that Soderbergh is more than aware of his influences. The Limey isn’t trying to pretend that it’s an “elevated thriller.” It’s a case where “style over substance” shouldn’t be taken as a criticism.

However, the theme of grief isn’t lost as Wilson’s investigation reaches its conclusion. As he pieces together the moments that lead up to Jenny’s death, Wilson learns that she was killed due to her unwillingness to turn Valentine in to the police. Valentine may not have pulled the trigger, but he has blood on his hands. Even though he clearly wants to see Valentine suffer, Wilson allows the shady record producer to live. Perhaps, this is what Jenny would have wanted.

The brief scenes with George that are intercut are introduced in unusual moments. There’s not a clear explanation for what her relationship with her father looked like, but it’s clear that Jenny came from a somewhat broken family. Is Wilson’s profession in any way to blame for Jenny’s disappearance, her initial trip to Los Angeles, and her untimely demise? Soderbergh leaves that question open-ended.

The Limey is being re-released as an exclusive 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray steelbook on October 11. Soderbergh has a lot of strange, experimental films that you only need to watch; no one is firing up The Laundromat, Bubble, or Let Them All Talk expecting a masterpiece. That being said, The Limey shouldn’t be dismissed as a dispensable exercise. It’s a riveting masterwork that ranks among Soderbergh’s best.