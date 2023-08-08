The Big Picture The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 dominates the Netflix Top 10 charts, with its second half debuting in first place and adding 6.7 million views.

Heartstopper Season 2 also impresses with its premiere, coming in second place with 6.1 million views and receiving glowing reviews.

The film Hidden Strike, starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, retains its top spot with an impressive 23.6 million views, surpassing all other titles on the platform.

After a brief stint in the hospital, Mickey Haller is back and dominating the Netflix Top 10 charts. The second half of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 debuted on August 3 and fans have shown out in favor of the attorney and his Lincoln Navigator, knocking The Witcher Season 3 off the top spot. Just behind it, however, was another hotly-anticipated premiere on the same day - Heartstopper Season 2 - which opened up its run in second place on the chart.

It's not the first time The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 has lorded over its competition on Netflix. Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia kept the legal drama outside the top spot upon its debut, but Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey would take over the television charts in subsequent weeks. With that massive cliffhanger to end the first half, it was almost certain that the season's return was going to draw in viewers in droves to see Mickey's fate and the resolution of his latest and toughest case. Thanks to Part 2, Season 2 added another 6.7 million views to its total, pushing it up to 23.3 million overall.

Heartstopper, meanwhile, brought the fireworks in its Season 2 premiere. Joe Locke and Kit Connor returned to an impressive 6.1 million views of their own, showing just how eager fans were to see Charlie and Nick again. Netflix's reunion with the two lovebirds has been a rousing success so far with glowing reviews once again praising the coming-of-age rom-com as it takes the now-official couple to exciting new places. That includes a trip to the city of love, Paris.

Image via Netflix

Hidden Strike Holds On at the Top of the Film Chart

Following the dynamic duo of The Lincoln Lawyer and Heartstopper comes The Witcher Season 3 which still garnered a solid 5.4 million views for Cavill's final bow as Geralt. Sweet Magnolias Season 3 took the fourth spot on the chart while the debut season of How to Become a Cult Leader led by narrator Peter Dinklage cracked into the fifth spot. Thanks to The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2, the first season of the hit legal drama also returned to the charts in the sixth spot, adding another 2.1 million views and marking its tenth appearance in the Top 10.

Over on the film side of Netflix, the Jackie Chan and John Cena film Hidden Strike remained at the top spot, beating its total last week with an impressive 23.6 million views. Their escort mission through Baghdad's "Highway of Death" still reigns supreme over all titles on the platform with no show or film in English or not even within striking distance. Following it on the film charts is a pair of returning titles in Happiness for Beginners and Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie with 13.1 million and 12.5 million respectively. Other notable names in the film chart include a pair of new documentaries in Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food and Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child at the fourth and tenth spot, Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case in the fifth slot, and They Cloned Tyrone which hung on to the eighth spot.

All episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 and Heartstopper Season 2 are streaming now on Netflix.