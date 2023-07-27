From the mind of David E. Kelley comes The Lincoln Lawyer. The show follows the charismatic criminal defense attorney Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he defends a high-profile client accused of murder. But beyond the clever courtroom twists and turns, what really makes this show are the complex and compelling characters.

In a murky legal world, it can be a bit hard to find the bright spots, but they're there. These Lincoln Lawyer will see their day in rankings court as fans wait for another season of the Netflix blockbuster.

9 Trevor Elliot

Trevor Elliott (Christopher Gorham), the head of Parallax Games devoutly maintained his innocence throughout the show's run after being accused of murdering his wife, Lara, and her lover, Jan Rilz who were shot in his bedroom.

RELATED: 15 Best Legal Dramas Like 'The Lincoln Lawyer' That Are a Must Watch

He started the show as one of the most likable characters but ended up being the least likable because... spoiler alert... he was indeed guilty of murder. He tricked everyone other than Mickey Haller who proved him as not guilty. He was so smug after winning the case and ultimately met his demise which was well deserved.

8 Jeff Golantz

Jeff Golantz (Michael Graziadei), the Assistant District Attorney, is one charming fellow. With his boyish good looks and charismatic personality, it's no wonder he's able to sway juries and get what he wants. This guy knows how to work a room and comes across as everyone's best friend. But don't let that fool you - he's sharp as a tack and won't hesitate to manipulate the facts to get his way.

Golantz sees the law as black and white, so for him the ends always justify the means. He doesn't care who he hurts or whose lives he ruins as long as he gets a conviction. His "win at all costs" attitude makes him dangerous to go up against in court. With his charm, ambition, and moral flexibility, Jeff Golantz is a character you love to hate. He may not always play fair, but you have to admire his determination and skill in the courtroom.

7 Judge Mary Holder

Every courtroom drama needs a fair and just judge, and in The Lincoln Lawyer, that's Judge Mary Holder. Played by the talented LisaGay Hamilton, Judge Holder is smart, warmhearted, and willing to give second chances. When Mick first meets Judge Holder, she sees right through his charming facade but still gives him a chance to prove himself in her courtroom. Her wisdom and life experiences have taught her that people deserve opportunities for redemption. Judge Holder recognizes his potential to actually help his clients.

RELATED: 'Bird Box Barcelona' and 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Lead Netflix Top 10 Charts

Although by the end of the first season, Mick sees through her. He found out who was truly behind the jury tampering and assassination of Jerry Vincent, the lawyer who gave his practice to Mick. She's the kind of authority figure we all wish we had in our lives — stern but understanding, unwilling to tolerate nonsense yet willing to forgive mistakes. All in all, Judge Holder proves that wisdom and heart are the qualities that truly make an impact.

6 Raymond Griggs

A detective working with a criminal defense lawyer? That doesn't sound like a relationship that would work, yet it did. Raymond Griggs (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine) was responsible to figure out who killed Jerry Vincent. Despite his various efforts trying to figure it out on his own, he was unable to make headway.

Repeated trying to persuade Mick to cooperate with him on his investigation, they were able to finally work together and catch the people responsible. Their quid pro quo relationship was a definite success and each interaction brought them closer. Raymond ended up being a very likable character in the show despite his stern and no BS attitude.

5 Cisco

Angus Sampson portrays the character Dennis "Cisco" Wojciechowski in The Lincoln Lawyer. Notably, Cisco does not make an appearance in either the first book or the 2011 film adaptation. Within the story, Cisco is a former member of the Road Saints who utilizes his clean criminal record to obtain a private investigator license.

Mickey requires Cisco professionally to help him out on his cases, but their relationship doesn't end there. They are closer friends and feel comfortable talking to each other when needed. Cisco is always looking out for Mickey, melting the audience every time. Being romantically involved with Lorna gives more depth to both their characters.

4 Maggie McPherson

Image via Netflix

Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell) is one of the most likable characters in the story. As Mick Haller’s ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, she provides emotional support to our protagonist. Even though their marriage didn’t work out, Maggie still cares deeply for Mick and wants the best for him. But what truly identifies her are her skill as a lawyer and her desire to do right and put bad guys away.

RELATED: 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2: Release Date, New Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Maggie helps Hayley with her homework and attends her soccer games. Hayley is lucky to have a mom like Maggie, someone who is present and genuinely cares about her well-being. She leaves a lasting impression as a kind-hearted and principled woman. Her relationship with Mick and Hayley reveals her nurturing side. Maggie may no longer be Mick’s wife, but she will always remain his trusted confidante. Her likability stems from her ability to rise above past hurts and support those she loves.

3 Izzy Lets

After winning a case with Mickey Haller as her attorney, Izzy Lets accepts a job offer of being the driver to the infamous Lincoln Lawyer. This character played by Jazz Raycole is crucial not only to Mick but also to the show. As a fellow recovering addict, the two also help each other to keep from relapsing.

When Haller gets stressed and needs help, Izzy steps up. Throughout the show, she gave a very calming and relaxing vibe to the audience along with Mick. Initially doubted by Lorna, she gained the trust and support of everyone. We can see how much Mick cared for her when she was used as bait to lure Mick into a trap in order to kill him.

2 Lorna Crane

Lorna Crane is played by Becki Newton. Mickey’s trusted second ex-wife he married on the rebound from Maggie before eventually parting amicably, Lorna manages his cases and phone calls while he is on the road and in court. She is the core of Mickey's team to fight legal battles.

Lorna is an irreverent, bold, and intelligent woman. Her relationship with Mick has gone through different forms creating a very interesting dynamic between them. To bring more nuance to her character is her affection for her adorable pet dog, Winston. There is nothing to not like about her character. She has a positive yet fierce effect on everyone in the show and the audience.

1 Mickey Haller

Image via Netflix

Mickey Haller is the charming yet badass criminal defense attorney at the center of this legal thriller. He gets the name "The Lincoln Lawyer" because he works even during his drives. As the main character, Haller is instantly likable. Haller’s charm and humor are evident in his interactions with clients and colleagues alike. He has a knack for putting people at ease and gaining their trust, which serves him well in the courtroom.

Haller's devotion to his teenage daughter, Hayley, makes him more sympathetic. Overall, Haller’s charisma, humor, and dedication to the law make him an enjoyable and complex character which can be seen when he leaves an "anonymous" tip about the jury tampering. His quick wit makes him fun to follow through the twists and turns of this legal caper.

KEEP READING: From Saul Goodman to Mickey Haller: 7 Badass Lawyers of Television