After season 1 of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer saw its titular lawyer find fame thanks to a high-profile case, season 2 will begin with Mickey Haller (played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) riding the highs of success. After its renewal last June, the show finally returns to screens next month, with new first-look images of the new season having now been released, while Garcia-Rulfo teased what to expect from the new installment.

Continuing from season 1, which was based upon the second book in Michael Connelly's crime book series, The Brass Verdict, season 2 will adapt its story from the series' fourth book, The Fifth Witness. Of the new season, Garcia-Rulfo told Entertainment Weekly, "the first season we find Mickey at a low place in his life. Now we see him on a high because of all the fame from [the Trevor Elliott trial]." However, the lawyer's new case may prove more complicated than originally anticipated thanks to an emotional investment, the actor explained that "the stakes are higher because love is involved... [Mickey] gets attached to this woman emotionally and then he has to defend her, so it becomes more personal."

Mickey's new client and object of affection, Lisa Trammell (played by Lana Parrilla) is the source of the complication, "what I really liked about the dynamic with [Lisa] is he has only had eyes for Lorna [Becki Newton] or Maggie [Neve Campbell], so I wanted to play him when he's off his game. Especially because Lana is such a strong woman and actress." With Mickey uncharacteristically vulnerable, Garcia-Rulfo teased that the new romance "makes him blind and he doesn't see the big picture and the little things that he used to be very quick to see... That brings some fights with Lorna and his team because he starts not paying attention to the big picture because of his emotions."

Season 2 Will Develop Old Faces and Introduce New Ones

Parrilla isn't the only new face this season, as Yaya DaCosta joins the cast as Andrea Freeman, whom Garcia-Rulfo calls "a great adversary" for Mickey. He explained "she plays by the book and he is more emotional and uses his gut more than his brain, so there's great chemistry." This dynamic is only complicated further by the fact that Andrea is in fact close friends with Mickey's first ex-wife Maggie McPherson, whose career took a major blow thanks to Mickey's client in the previous season. Mickey's second ex-wife Lorna however, is part of his team, and will see development in the upcoming season; Garcia-Rulfo teased that the character "is very interested in law, so this season she's more involved and not just as an assistant."

Season 1 of the show, which was created by David E. Kelley, had Ted Humphrey act as showrunner. Joining Humphrey in the role for the second season is Dailyn Rodriguez. Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer will premiere on Netflix on July 6. Check out the new images below: