Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is back on the case in the new trailer for the second half of Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Netflix's hotshot lawyer was on the ropes at the end of the first batch of five episodes, ending up in a losing battle against ruthless prosecutor Andrea Freemann (Yaya DaCosta) while defending Lisa Trammell (Lana Parilla). To make matters worse, he damaged his relationship with both his client/love interest and Lorna (Becki Newton) and was jumped by two men and left for dead in the parking lot to close out the first half of the season. Now, he has to pick up the pieces, do some apologizing, and find a way to win this case.

Part 2 will seemingly pick up in the immediate aftermath of Mickey's attack as he's rushed into the hospital and treated for the many injuries he sustained. Izzy (Jazz Raycole) found him half dead on the concrete and while it's enough to worry Maggie (Neve Campbell) about his safety on the job, he's ready to get right back to his unconventional ways. All eyes and cameras are on the case as he prepares to square off once again with "Andy" in court. She knows all of his tricks, however, and neither she nor the judge will put up with his methods in the courtroom. The stakes are high and, as seemingly everyone around him points out, he could lose everything if he doesn't lawyer his way out of this mess and uphold his reputation.

In addition to winning cases, Mickey Haller has been winning over audiences too with his second outing on Netflix. The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 scored 7.4 million hours viewed to land it at the number two spot on the streamer's Top 10 charts despite only a short three-day window to rack up those numbers after its July 6 premiere. Following a successful Season 1, more fans than ever are lining up to see Mickie practice allow out of the backseat of his Lincoln in one of the most popular ongoing legal dramas out there.

Image via Netflix

When Does The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Return to Netflix?

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 adapts the fourth book in Michael Connelly's acclaimed series of novels, titled The Fifth Witness. Creator David E. Kelley of Ally McBeal and The Practice fame brought his experience with old-school legal dramas to the table while Ted Humphrey developed the series and served as showrunner with Dailyn Rodriguez. Joining Garcia-Rulfo and company in Season 2 are Angus Sampson, Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Lana Parilla, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María, David Clayton Rogers, and Elliott Gould.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 picks up with Part 2 on August 3. Check out the trailer below.