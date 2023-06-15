With their intricate plot lines, high-stakes courtroom battles, and morally complex characters, legal dramas possess a magnetic appeal that keeps viewers eagerly glued to their screens. As we witness our loved television lawyers skillfully navigate the courtroom, piecing together evidence, and delivering impassioned arguments, we find ourselves drawn to the intellectual chess game that unfolds before our eyes. From the razor-sharp wit of Harvey Specter in Suits to the relentless pursuit of justice in Better Call Saul, or the morally ambiguous decisions made in The Good Wife, there are some great legal dramas that provide a riveting combination of suspense, moral dilemmas, and the triumph of the human spirit, making them an irresistible genre for fans of thrilling storytelling.

As audiences seek exciting narratives that explore the intricacies of the legal world, Netflix continues to deliver a captivating lineup of said genre. Among the impressive roster of legal dramas, one standout series that has garnered attention is The Lincoln Lawyer, which much to the delight of many, has been renewed for Season 2. Based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the compelling journey of defense attorney Mickey Haller as he takes on challenging cases and explores the grey areas of the law. With its enthralling mix of courtroom drama, convoluted investigations, and moral dilemmas, the series delves into the complexities of the legal profession, inviting audiences to ponder the nature of justice and the blurred lines between right and wrong. As Mickey Haller, played to perfection by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo maneuvers through the labyrinthine world of the legal system, we are captivated by his tenacity, wit, and his desire to challenge himself despite the outcome, or moral codes. As we buckle up to see Mickey Haller back in action and with Season 2 just a month away, here is all the information we currently have on the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer.

When and Where Is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Coming Out?

The immense popularity of The Lincoln Lawyer is undeniable, as evidenced by its staggering viewership of 1.85 billion viewing minutes in its inaugural week of streaming. Netflix's adaptation of Michael Connelly's beloved character has proved to be a resounding success, prompting the highly anticipated return for a new season. This time around, the stakes are even higher, with the season divided into two parts by the streaming service. Part 1 is scheduled to premiere on July 6, 2023, followed by the release of Part 2 on August 3, 2023. This release pattern aligns with the previous season's debut, which also graced Netflix during the summer, hitting screens on May 13, 2022. But unlike the first season, Season 2 will unfold in a two-part format, providing audiences with an immersive and suspenseful viewing experience. This is a similar release strategy as Netflix has had with several of their other hit series including Stranger Things Season 4 and Ozark Season 4.

If you are wondering how to watch The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, you can catch the exclusive Netflix original only on the streaming service. To enjoy the show, simply sign up for Netflix on your smart devices and gain access to a wide variety of entertainment content. With Netflix’s new model, in addition to the monthly subscriptions, certain subscribers will now face an additional charge of $8 per month if they wish to add another user to their Netflix account. This comes as a result of Netflix's recent crackdown on password sharing within the United States and will solely apply to individuals residing outside the account holder's household.

Is There a Trailer For The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

On June 15, 2023, Netflix released the first full trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, reuniting fans with Mickey as he tackles a new case.

On June 6, 2023, Netflix gave fans their first look at the series through a series of images from the new season.

Who Is in the Cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

Following the exciting conclusion of Season 1, the updates for Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer confirm the return of most of the cast, with one notable exception. Christopher Gorham's character, Trevor Elliot, will not be returning for the upcoming season. However, fans can rejoice as the titular lawyer, Mickey Haller, portrayed by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, will continue to be at the center of the show's narrative. Neve Campbell will reprise her character, Maggie McPherson, albeit in a recurring capacity with Becki Newton joining again as Lorna. Jazz Raycole, who played personal driver Izzy, and Angus Sampson who brought Cisco to life, will reprise their respective roles. Additionally, Krista Werner and Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine will return as Hayley Haller and Detective Raymond Griggs respectively, adding to the continuity of the storyline.

Furthermore, Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer introduces new characters that will contribute to the unfolding narrative. Matt Angel (The Wrath of Becky) joins the cast as Henry Dahl, a true crime podcaster while Lana Parilla (Once Upon a Time) takes on the role of Lisa Trammell - a longtime friend and business partner of Mickey's, fighting to keep her eatery running in the face of a murder charge. Yaya Dacosta (Chicago Med) joins the cast as prosecutor Andrea Freeman, a fierce criminal prosecutor with celebrated Mexican actress Angelica Maria (Sea of Dreams) joining as Mickey's self-centered mother. With these new characters in the mix, the second season has the potential to explore fresh dynamics and further enrich the story.

What Is The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 About?

In the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer, the storyline closely followed the events of Michael Connelly's book The Brass Verdict. This introduced audiences to the main character, Mickey Haller, a skillful and diligent lawyer. As we move into Season 2, the show is set to closely follow the events of The Fifth Witness, the fourth book in the Lincoln Lawyer series, but with that said, there are also lingering plot threads from the previous season that need resolution. The question of who truly killed Martha Renteria remains a significant part of Mickey Haller's story, as established in the first book. The season finale of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 1 introduced a mysterious character with a tattoo, who is implied to be the killer. This intriguing development aligns with the character's narrative in the book, indicating that Netflix had long-term plans to delve into this plot line in Season 2.

Season 2 is expected to explore the events of The Fifth Witness, which involves Mickey taking on a new murder case, representing Lisa Trammel, a woman accused of killing Mitchell Bondurant, a prominent and wealthy member of society. Despite the overwhelming evidence against her, a crucial piece of forensic analysis hints at her innocence which Mickey aims to use to prove her client not guilty and unravel the truth behind the murder, but will things go according to plan or will there be undiscovered clues that might disrupt the investigation, we can only know when the season premieres on Netflix.

The upcoming season will also need to address other character arcs that involve Lorna Taylor's journey of attending law school and Cisco repaying his debt to the Road Saints. As the season progresses, viewers can expect a captivating blend of new developments from The Fifth Witness and the resolution of lingering mysteries left over from The Brass Verdict.

Who Is Making The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2?

David E. Kelley, the brilliant mind behind the serialized adaptation of Michael Connelly's Mickey Haller novels, will make a return to The Lincoln Lawyer as the executive director and co-showrunner. Ted Humphrey, sharing the same esteemed positions as Kelly, will also serve as the lead writer for the show; with Michael Connelly and Ross Fineman also serving as executive producers. Building upon this remarkable team for Season 2, Dailyn Rodriguez has been officially announced as the co-showrunner and executive director, joining the talented crew, with Rob Seidenglanz confirmed to direct the first episode of Season 2. The Lincoln Lawyer is a production of David E. Kelley Productions, Hieronymus Pictures, Algorithm Entertainment, Fineman Entertainment, and A+E Studios

When and Where Did The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Film?

The commencement of filming for Season 2 was officially confirmed by Michael Connelly himself on Instagram, revealing that production had begun on November 1st, 2022.

Initially slated to conclude on March 24th, the filming schedule underwent some adjustments, ultimately wrapping up on March 29th, as shared in a post on the Instagram account of writer and showrunner, Dailyn Rodriguez.