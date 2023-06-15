Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer follows the legal misadventures of a crooked lawyer who uses his car as an office to meet clients. Inspired by the novels of the same name by Michael Connelly, the first season of The Lincon Lawyer followed Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo) as he got involved in a nasty homicide investigation. Mickey usually sees the courtroom as a playground where he can bend the rules in his favor.

However, in Season 1, he is forced to step up his game to save his own neck from a possible killer. The case was solved by the end of Season 1, and Mickey became the hottest defense attorney in LA. Now, the Season 2 trailer reveals Mickey will use the fame in his favor as he expands his business and does whatever he can to stay in the spotlight.

While Mickey’s fame will help him get new clients, it will also attract enemies. For example, in the trailer, we can already see Mickey getting punched in a parking lot. To make matters worse, Mickey will get a new love interested in Season 2, Lisa Trammel (Lana Parrilla), just to see her getting arrested. So, while balancing his career and personal life, Mickey must also put his legal knowledge to work while trying to free Lisa.

Image via Netflix

In the new trailer, we can also glimpse Mickey’s iconic vehicles, including his Lincoln, adorned with a license plaque that spells “NTGUILTY.” He has also expanded his collection with a van boasting the plaque “DISMISSD.” That’s the perfect way to reassure fans that Mickey is cocky as ever. And even though Season 1 of The Lincoln Lawyer failed to resonate with critics, fans who love the naughty attitude of the protagonist can rest assured Garcia-Rulfo will keep pumping the brakes of work ethics.

When Is Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer Coming to Netflix?

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer also stars Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson, Jazz Raycole, Krista Warner, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Yaya DaCosta, Matt Angel, Angélica María, David Clayton Rogers, and Elliott Gould. The Lincoln Lawyer was created by David E. Kelley. Ted Humphrey, who served as the solo showrunner in Season 1, will be back to showrun Season 2 with Dailyn Rodriguez.

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be split into two parts, with Part 1 coming to Netflix on July 6 and Part 2 following on August 3. Check out the new trailer below.