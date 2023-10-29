Grab your keys and get in because The Lincoln Lawyer is revving up for a third season. The Netflix original legal drama released the final part of season 2 on August 3 with a twist-filled conclusion to the complicated court case that satisfied audiences enough to earn the series a spot on Netflix’s top 10 chart. The success of season 2 led to a quick renewal for season 3, which allowed audiences everywhere to let out a big sigh of relief, as Netflix has a history of canceling fan-favorite shows.

The Lincoln Lawyer follows the life and career of Mickey Haller, a criminal defense attorney who operates out of his Lincoln Town Car. The Lincoln Lawyer began as a novel series written by Michael Connelly. Its first adaptation for the screen was a 2011 feature film starring Matthew McConaughey. The Netflix series is the latest adaptation, with each season following the story of approximately one novel, though the order of events in the TV show skips around the novel series. As teased in the season 2 finale, season 3 will be based on the events of the series’ fourth novel, The Gods of Guilt.

The Lincoln Lawyer It's about a down-on-his-luck lawyer named Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) who takes over a successful practice after the lawyer in charge is murdered and leaves his entire practice, including all his clients, to Haller. Haller mostly world out of his Lincoln town car (hence why he's called The Lincoln Lawyer). Release Date May 13, 2022 Cast Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Angus Sampson Main Genre Drama Genres Drama, Crime, Mystery Rating TV-MA Seasons 2

While there isn’t an official release date for The Lincoln Lawyer season 3, it’s never too early to brush up on who's who in the cast, especially one with this many talented actors.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller

Image via Netflix

Mexican actor Manuel Garcia-Rulfo returns to the driver’s seat (well, not literally; his character Mickey Haller is usually chauffeured). Audiences last saw Mickey at a very emotional place at the end of season 2. The case he worked on for the entire season didn’t have a black-and-white verdict, and no justice was served. His client, restaurant owner Lisa Trammell (played by Lana Parrilla), was proven not guilty of murdering real estate mogul Mitchell Bondurant (played by Clint Carmichael). While the season was focused primarily on proving Lisa's innocence in the murder, and she was successfully acquitted, the mystery remains of who actually killed Bondurant.

But Mickey Haller doesn’t think that’s a mystery he needs to solve. Even if he wanted to, his attention is quickly turned to his next case, and this time it’s personal. In the final moments of the season 2 finale, he visits the morgue to find the body of his former client Giselle Dallinger, aka Gloria Dayton, aka Glory Days (played by Fiona Rene). The accused murderer hired him, Julian La Cosse (played by Devon Graye), who was Gloria’s best friend, because Gloria said if they ever got in trouble to call Mickey. In season 3 Mickey must work his usual magic, carefully crafting this case while also coming to terms with the fact that he might have sparked a chain of events that caused Gloria’s death.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo boasts a diverse resume that spans various genres, earning recognition in both English and Spanish-language productions. While his role as the lead in The Lincoln Lawyer stands as his most notable TV endeavor, it's not his first foray into the world of legal drama. He previously had a recurring role as Gabriel Ortega in Goliath, which starred Billy Bob Thornton. Additionally, his portrayal of Narciso Menendez in From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series, the television adaptation of Robert Rodriguez's cult classic film, adds another noteworthy achievement to his television career.

On the feature film side of things, he is best known for his work in the 2016 Western Action film The Magnificent Seven, which was a remake of the classic 1960 film of the same name, which in turn was a re-imagining of Akira Kurosawa's 1954 film Seven Samurai. His performance as the fast-talking salesman Biniamino Marquez in Murder on the Orient Express was also praised as strong ensemble work.

Becki Newton as Lorna Crane

Image via Netflix

Despite being his ex-wife, and his second ex-wife at that, Mickey and Lorna still have a close relationship though it is now strictly professional. She works as his paralegal and office manager, which seems to be a superfluous job as Mickey typically works out of the backseat of his Lincoln, as the title of the series would suggest. The few joking wisecracks aside, the two former lovers have no ill-will towards one another, with this mutual respect proven by the fact that Lorna is now in a relationship with Mickey’s key investigator, Cisco.

Becki Newton is an American actress who first gained recognition as the iconic fashionable and self-absorbed assistant Amanda Tanen in the popular TV series Ugly Betty. Known for her comedic timing, Newton has played characters in many sitcoms like The Goodwin Games, How I Met Your Mother, and Divorce.

Angus Sampson as Dennis 'Cisco' Wojciechowski

Cisco is Mickey’s key investigator (yup, that one in love with his ex-wife), whose unique skill set comes from experience on both sides of the law. He can tackle a day full of complex legal paperwork fueled by nothing but a donut, while his past as a former biker gang member gives him insights that Mickey could never have on his own.

Actor Angus Sampson has almost as crazy of a past as his character, with over 100 IMDb credits to his name having worked as a writer, director, and producer in addition to his work as an actor. His notable film roles include his work as supernatural investigator Tucker Croft in the Insidious franchise. Sampson made his first appearance as the deadpan, much needed comic relief in the original 2010 film and has since had a part in every installment. On the TV side he has played roles in many shows but is most well known for playing Bear Gerhardt in Season 2 of Fargo.

Jazz Raycole as Izzy Letts

Image via Netflix

Izzy Letts is a dancer and another valuable member of Mickey’s team. She started as his client and the two bonded over their former painkiller addictions. While she has dreams of opening her own dance studio, there are lots of places her character could go in season 3. With Alex Grant (played by Michael Goorjian) presenting a dangerous threat to Mickey and his team, Izzy may play a more significant role next season. Or she might get her happy ending. Either way, audiences want to see more of her.

Like her character, Jazz Raycole is also a dancer, born to a family who owned a dance studio. She has over two decades of TV credits, and is best known for her early role as Claire Kyle on the sitcom My Wife and Kids during its first season. She also made a brief but iconic appearance as Stanley's daughter in The Office.

Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freemann

Image via Netflix

Andrea was a fresh face in season 2, serving looks and justice as she went head-to-head in a courtroom battle with Mickey. Up until season 2, Andrea had never lost a court case to Mickey. She has seen him tackle enough cases to know his strengths and his weaknesses, which she uses to her advantage as she buries him in piles of distracting paperwork and presents surprise evidence that forces him to change his tactic completely. To make matters even worse, Andrea is close friends with Maggie, Mickey’s first ex-wife, which gives her unofficial insider information whether Maggie means to divulge it or not.

Yaya DaCosta is just as much of a force in real life as her character is on-screen. She first burst into the TV world when she came runner-up on cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model. Despite not taking the win she went on to become a successful model working with brands like Garnier Fructis, Sephora and Tom Ford. She then turned her attention towards acting with appearances in shows like Chicago Med, House, and Ugly Betty (making this her second show working alongside fellow actor Becki Newton). She has numerous film credits, but is most acclaimed for her role as musical legend Whitney Houston in the Lifetime TV film Whitney, which was Angela Bassett's directorial debut.

Will Neve Campbell Be Returning for Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer?

Image via Netflix

Neve Campbell, who plays Maggie McPherson, a criminal prosecutor and Mickey’s first ex-wife, will most likely not be making an appearance in season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer. While no official statement has been released from Campbell, there are several reasons that might explain her absence.

The most logical reason for Maggie to not appear in season 3 is because she doesn’t appear in the novel that the season is based on. The fourth novel in the series, The Gods of Guilt, turns Mickey’s attention to a case that’s more personal than ever before. While Maggie just isn’t relevant to the currently unfolding story, she does make a reappearance in later novels, so hopefully, her goodbye isn’t permanent. However, the writers of the show have been known to take some creative liberties to better adapt the original story to the path of the series, so it is possible that she could play a small role.

There is also the possibility that her absence is due to a scheduling conflict. The actress recently starred in the Peacock video game adaptation series Twisted Metal. Although there has been no announcement regarding whether the series has been renewed for season 2, there is the possibility that Campbell is busy with that project. Campbell also served as the executive producer on the documentary Swan Song, and depending on the time of filming her producer duties could have conflicted with The Lincoln Lawyer schedule.

Regardless of the reason for her absence in season 3, Maggie plays a central role in events of future novels and Mickey’s ultimate endgame, so fans can hopefully expect her back.

Watch the Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 Trailer

Though no trailer has been released, Netflix gave fans a bite-size glimpse at the new season.

If you truly can’t get enough of The Lincoln Lawyer, you can stream all previous episodes on Netflix.

Watch on Netflix