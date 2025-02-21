It's already all systems go for the production of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4, with Netflix revealing recently that filming on the legal drama has begun in earnest in Los Angeles. The last we saw of LA's hottest lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), was being hauled off in a police cruiser, as law enforcement discovered the body of the defense attorney's former client, Sam Scales, in the trunk of his car. The coming season will explore the sixth book of Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. Having worked as defense counsel for a long time, Haller is well versed in how much pressure clients are under when facing prison time. What happens when the shoe now fits him?

When Season 4 finally premieres, the series will see Haller fighting for his own life. Speaking to Tudum recently, series co-showrunner Ted Humphrey also set up how the show will approach season 3's cliffhanger ending, and how Mickey might deal with this latest challenge. Humphrey explains that Mickey's fate will be determined over the course of the 10-episode season, adding, "But in the first episode you’ll understand at least the broad strokes of what specifically has happened and what charges — and adversaries — Mickey is facing."

The show returns possibly in late 2025, though there is no confirmation from Netflix yet. Haller will not just have to prove his innocence. He'll have to do so with a fierce adversary on the other side, seeking his scalp. Constance Zimmer has been cast as Dana Berg, a prosecutor who is both relentless and ruthless. A character from Connelly’s book The Law of Innocence, Berg is more than willing to bend the rules and play dirty if it'll earn her a guilty verdict. So Mickey will have to brace for a pitched battle for both his innocence and his reputation. Humphrey adds:

"This is going to be the biggest and most personal challenge Mickey has ever faced, and also the biggest roller coaster we’ve yet taken our audience on. And of course, our other characters will be dealing not only with Mickey’s case but with a slew of challenges they’re facing as well."

Mickey Will Require Significant Help With This Fight