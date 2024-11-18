Of all the curveballs that The Lincoln Lawyer throws at viewers in Season 3, the biggest one was the fate of a newcomer who, for all we knew, was just getting started in the series. Eddie Rojas (Allyn Moriyon) took over the Lincoln driving duties from Izzy (Jazz Raycole) and developed a funny and easy-going dynamic with Mickey (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). Just when we were getting used to Eddie, though, the series pulled a Game of Thrones and killed him out of nowhere. During an interview with Netflix's Tudum, Moriyon spoke up about his character's terrible fate.

During the interview, Moriyon lamented his short stint on the popular Netflix series but also commented that he understood the purpose that Eddie had in the story. In Season 3, the young man ends up becoming collateral damage when Mickey starts to figure out who is behind the assassination of his friend Glory Days (Fiona Rene). Moriyon also spoke about how he feels the death of Eddie will affect Mickey in future seasons. He stated:

"I think Eddie’s death is a huge, huge scar on Mickey. We were able to accomplish this wonderful connection between them, and for Mickey to feel so blatantly responsible after feeling responsible for another death? All of that is starting to pile up. He has so much going on, but at some point, it’s going to hit him hard because you’ve got to grieve it. I think it’s going to stay with him for quite some time. And it’s going to stay with the audience for quite some time, I hope, as they reflect on it."

Who Will Take on Mickey's Case in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4?

Of course, before getting hit with the long-term effects of losing Eddie, Mickey will have to deal with the fact that he himself is now a suspect and will have a lot of explaining to do after a police officer found a body in the trunk of his Lincoln. Meanwhile, Lorna (Becki Newton) may pick up the slack and take on Mickey's case in Season 4, and since she just passed her bar exam she'll be fully ready to defend her ex-husband in court.

In any case, we'll only see all of this play out when Netflix gives the green light for Season 4 of the courtroom drama series. Even though the future looks pretty bright for The Lincoln Lawyer — the series is still among the top 10 most-watched titles on Netflix even though Season 3 debuted a month ago — Netflix has yet to announce an additional season. However, showrunner Ted Humphrey already teased that ideas for a new batch of episodes are already rolling out.

You can stream all episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix.

