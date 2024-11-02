The Lincoln Lawyer returned for its third season in mid-October, and it was worth the wait as we returned to see one of L.A.'s most skilled lawyers in action. Ahead of the new season, the legal drama added a number of new characters, including Merrin Dungey as Judge Regina Turner, Phillip Anthony-Rodriguez as Adam Suarez, John Pirruccello as Willliam Forsythe, and Allyn Moriyon as Eddie Rojas. Eddie was Mickey's new driver, but the character was, at some point, a babysitter to Mickey's daughter, Hayley. However, Eddie's role on the show didn't last long, and we have an explanation for it from the series showrunner.

Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer is a creation of showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, adapting Michael Connelly's book series. While speaking with Screen Rant, Humphrey was asked about Eddie's death and the character's role overall. The showrunner revealed that there were plans regarding keeping him around for a while. Humphrey revealed executive producer John Wells was part of the discussion regarding emotionally impacting audiences. "We did. We love the character, and we love the performance, but, you know, in part, that was why it made sense to do what we did," Humphrey said regarding keeping Eddie longer. "I think it was John Wells who used to talk about audience testing of shows, and he was like, you know, the studio would complain that all the dials went down when the kid died. And it's like, well, yeah, they're supposed to go down. You're supposed to feel sad when the kid dies. That's how you know that it worked, right? So, yeah, I love that you loved him, and I love in a weird, twisted way, that you were devastated. That means it worked."

Humphrey goes on to reveal that Eddie was an original creation and not a character that emerged from Connelly's books.

"And, you know, we did create that character. Because, as you say, there's a character in the book who fills a similar role, but that character, who is a driver named Earl, is a character that had recurred in earlier books, and we never had that character in our show, because we had created Izzy, and we had done some other things. And so we thought it was a great opportunity to create a new character, give him a backstory where he was meaningful to Mickey, meaningful to Hayley, and hopefully meaningful to the audience, and then, you know, be able to have that same moment with him that would have the same effect on the audience."

Season 4 Will See Mickey Haller Behind the Defendant's Dock

By the time season 3 ended, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) saw himself on the wrong side of the defendant's dock. The final scenes of the season saw Mickey pulled over for a missing license plate, only for the body of his client, Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton), to be found in the trunk of his car. The world of LA's hottest lawyer has been turned upside down and going forward, he will need the likes of Lorna (Becky Newton), and Cisco (Angus Sampson), to help bear the burden. Speaking about what might lie ahead, Humphrey previously revealed, "There’s no worse client than an innocent man. Well, what happens when you’re that innocent man, and how do you handle that? And how do you deal with the fact that traditionally a lawyer who represents himself is a fool for a client? So we’ll see."

The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream right now on Netflix.

