Rev up your car engines - the hottest defense attorney in Los Angeles is back on the job! The Lincoln Lawyer has officially been renewed for Season 3 on Netflix. Based on the novel series of the same name written by celebrated author Michael Connelly, the upcoming season is set to follow Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) as he tackles more cases across the city. But things take a turn when someone from his personal life is involved in an unwanted situation. Worst of all, Mickey has a nagging feeling that he might be responsible for it.

Delivering fascinating cases, juicy characters, and witty banter, this legal drama has all the elements to keep audiences hooked to the show and earn a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 Charts. Here’s the latest on what we can expect from The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

When Is 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Coming Out?

At the moment, news of The Lincoln Lawyer’s Season 3 release date has yet to be announced. But hold onto your seats. The hottest legal drama in the City of Angels is set to return with 10 brand-new episodes. In the meantime, audiences can re-watch Season 1 and Season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

Is There a Trailer for 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3?

Fresh off the press with news of a new season, the trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 has yet to be available. Most recently, Netflix released an announcement teaser for the new season on August 31, 2023, showcasing none other than Mickey Haller hitting the streets of Los Angeles with his beloved Lincoln.

Who Stars in 'The Lincoln Lawyer'?

The Lincoln Lawyer stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, the charismatic lawyer who’s taking a more unorthodox approach to running his firm. Together with his trusty Lincoln SUV, Mickey travels across Los Angeles on the hunt for all sorts of cases. His personal life is just as interesting as his career (he has two ex-wives and a former client who now works as his chauffeur). Before The Lincoln Lawyer, Garcia-Rulfo has consistently proven his acting chops in a variety of films, notably A Man Called Otto, Murder on the Orient Express, and The Magnificent Seven.

In Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer, audiences can expect to see familiar faces reprising their roles. Becki Newton will be back as Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife, Angus Sampson as Cisco, Mickey’s crucial investigator, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Mickey’s dedicated personal driver, and Yaya DaCosta as Andrea Freemann, a determined prosecutor who has a rocky work relationship with Mickey.

What Will 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Be About?

It’s confirmed that the upcoming season is adapted from The Gods of Guilt, the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series. To jog your memory, Season 1 was based on the second book in the series, The Brass Verdict, while Season 2 is heavily taken from the fourth book The Fifth Witness.

While the exact plot details for The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 have yet to be shared with the public, loyal fans of the show can anticipate what’s to come by checking out the official novel synopsis below for The Gods of Guilt, which will be the basis for the new season.

“Mickey Haller gets the text, “Call me ASAP — 187,” and the California penal code for murder immediately gets his attention. Murder cases have the highest stakes and the biggest paydays, and they always mean Haller has to be at the top of his game. When Mickey learns that the victim was his own former client, a prostitute he thought he had rescued and put on the straight and narrow path, he knows he is on the hook for this one. He soon finds out that she is back in LA and back in life. Far from saving her, Mickey may have been the one who put her in danger. Haunted by the ghosts of his past, Mickey must work tirelessly and bring all his skill to bear on a case that could mean his ultimate redemption or proof of his ultimate guilt.”

What Happened in the Previous Season of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'?

Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer followed Mickey as he is assigned to prove the innocence of Lisa Trammell (Lana Parrilla), a restaurateur and activist accused of murdering a city developer. But the case takes an unexpected turn when Mickey finds himself mixing his professional errands with his personal feelings, ultimately getting romantically involved with his client. In Mickey’s defense, all of this happened way before they worked together, so technically there’s no breach in the agreement. However, upon learning about Lisa’s suspicious past, any signs of a possible relationship with Mickey ultimately go south.

Season 3 is poised to pick up where Season 2 left off, delving into the aftermath of a devastating loss for Mickey. This person was more than just a partner - they were Mickey’s friend. Driven by the desire to uncover the truth behind the murder, Mickey is compelled to step up and give this case his all.

Who Is Making 'The Lincoln Lawyer'?

Author of The Lincoln Lawyer novel series Connelly contributes as an executive producer and writer to the show. Over the years, Connelly has racked up an impressively extensive writing portfolio. With a total of thirty-eight novels and one work of nonfiction under his belt, Connelly has sold over eighty-five million copies of his books all over the world, with forty-five foreign language translations to his works.

The Lincoln Lawyer was created by David E. Kelley and was developed by Ted Humphrey. Humphrey is also in charge of the television series as co-showrunner and executive producer, together with Dailyn Rodriguez. Ross Fineman and Kelley are additional executive producers. The Lincoln Lawyer is produced by A+E Studios, with Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson in executive producer roles.