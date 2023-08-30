The Big Picture Netflix has officially renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 3, thanks to the positive audience response and global popularity of the show.

Co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez are excited to delve back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller's world to the screen again.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer are available to stream on Netfilx.

After two occasions of finding plenty of success with its new episodes, The Lincoln Lawyer has been renewed by Netflix for a third installment. The story of Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) is set to continue with fresh new cases in the near future, meaning that the character can only come back when the dual strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA comes to an end. While not much has been revealed about the upcoming episodes, the main cast is expected to return once more to continue the investigation tales that have captivated the world. In a statement, co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said: "The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly’s universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again.”

Regarding the renewal, Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada said:

“We're thrilled to bring back The Lincoln Lawyer for a third season. Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez have taken us deeper into Mickey Haller's world, building out characters and stories that have connected with our global audience, and we look forward to seeing what they have in store for everyone's favorite lawyer. The show continues to top our global lists and it's a testament to the work from a creative powerhouse team including Michael Connelly, David E. Kelley, Ross Fineman and our partners at A+E Studios."

What Is 'The Lincoln Lawyer' About?

The first season premiered last summer, introducing the world to Mickey Haller, based on the novel series by Michael Connelly. The protagonist wasn't the man viewers would come to know and love today, as his life changed when Jerry Vincent's (Paul Urcioli) law practice was passed on to him after the other lawyer passed away. While Mickey is adapting to his new job, a lingering thread is established early on in the series, with Jerry's briefcase being stolen by the person who killed him. Given how Mickey isn't an ordinary lawyer, he's also burdened with the task of fighting against the people who come after him when he gets too involved in a case.

When it was clear that The Lincoln Lawyer had become a very successful venture for Netflix, the streaming platform was quick to renew the show for a second season, which would premiere just last month. Ten more episodes would continue Mickey's story, but this time around, Netflix implemented the release model that would deliver the first half of the season, before allowing viewers to see the second part of the installment a month after the initial release date. This strategy allows Netflix's productions to remain in the pop culture conversation for longer periods of time, instead of the single weekend of release.

What to Expect From Season 3 of 'The Lincoln Lawyer'?

There is much secrecy surrounding the plot of the upcoming episodes, but there are many things viewers should remember before thinking about what the future could hold for Mickey. When the second season came to an end, Mickey realized Gloria (Fiona Rene) had been killed, with her death being the major cliffhanger left for audiences to be ready for the fallout of it by the time the series managed to return to Netflix's catalog. Earlier this year, Humphrey also teased to Collider that if they were lucky enough to get a third season, it would be adapted from Connelly's fifth book The Gods of Guilt. Fans of The Lincoln Lawyer can rest assured knowing that their favorite show will be coming as soon as possible.

