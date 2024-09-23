After a year-long wait, fans of The Lincoln Lawyer can finally start getting hyped up for Season 3. To get us in the mood, Netflix decided to unveil the first trailer for the new batch of episodes along with some extra first-look images. The series will once again center around Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) solving legal cases in L.A. and sometimes working from the back of his Lincoln Navigator. Netflix debuts the new season on October 17.

The trailer for The Lincoln Lawyer makes one thing clear: Mickey is pissed. After the events of the Season 2 finale, he feels responsible for getting to the bottom of the assassination of Gloria (Fiona Rene) and trying to figure out who is trying to frame her best friend and why. Needless to say, the deeper he gets into the investigation, the more dangerous life will become for him — to the point of his enemies coming up with pretty creative (and scaly) death threats delivered to his home.

The new images from Season 3 invite us back to the L.A. legal world by showing some familiar faces like Lorna (Becky Newton), Cisco (Angus Sampson), and Izzy (Jazz Raycole), but also introducing us to the batch of new characters that were previously announced by Netflix. The most exciting news of them all is, of course, the return of Andrea Freman (Yaya DaCosta) to challenge Mickey's perceptions of the law and call him out on whatever strategy he decides to use in court.

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3 Is Bringing Back More Familiar Faces

Close

Last but not least, we can also expect Mickey's ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell) to return for the new episodes. This time around, she gets increasingly worried about Mickey's safety — and she should, because once again we'll see the defense attorney bloodied, bruised, and with someone wanting to take a swing at him half the time.

Like in previous installments, the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is based on one of the novels by best-selling author Michael Connelly. This time around, showrunners Ted Humphrey (The Good Wife) and Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of The South) decided to adapt The Gods of Guilt, which is the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series. Should the new episodes be as well-received as the previous two seasons were, we could be looking at yet another hit on Netflix. In 2023, Season 2 was among the most-watched titles on the platform, which prompted a Season 3 renewal shortly after the episodes debuted.

Netflix premieres Season 3 of The Lincoln Lawyer on October 17. You can check out the trailer below:

The Lincoln Lawyer Release Date May 13, 2022 Cast Manuel Garcia-Rulfo , Neve Campbell , Becki Newton , Angus Sampson Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

