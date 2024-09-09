Mickey Haller is a great lawyer in his own right, but a good district attorney is needed to elevate the character. Andrea Freeman steals the show in The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 as she goes head-to-head with Mickey in the Lisa Trammel case. Despite Mickey winning, they end everything on good terms, and she promises she'll be seeing him around. Showrunner Ted Humphrey told TV Line that Andrea would return for a different arc in Season 3, adapted from Michael Connolley's book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, "The God of Guilt." The character was not part of the source material, but Humphrey said she was too good to let go. He spoke about recalling her, saying,

“Andrea Freeman will be returning in Season 3. We loved the dynamic between her and Mickey as well, and she will play a very significant role — though in a somewhat different capacity than Season 2.”

What Is Going on With Mickey and Andrea in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 3?

First-look images of the upcoming season feature something peculiar: Mickey and Andrea look cozy in Mickey's kitchen. Did she drop by or spend the night? The showrunners remained reticent in a conversation with TV Insider about the nature of the relationship and asked that fans "keep watching" to find out. However, showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez teased "more of a flirtation, a friendship, and a mutual respect” in the upcoming season. Andrea's prowess in court will be explored in tandem with her growing relationship with Mickey. Andrea will deal with a domestic abuse case that challenges her. " “She doesn’t lose cases and doesn’t screw up. What happens to somebody that’s so sure of themselves and strives for perfection when something disrupts that? How do they deal with it?” Rodriguez previewed the case.

In Season 3, Mickey takes on Julian La Cosse's case, where he's accused of killing his friend, Glory Days. The case pits him against the entire system and has him questioning if its foundations "are rotted at the core." The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey, Becki Newton as Lorna, Angus Sampson as Cisco, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Yaya DaCosta as Andrea, Devon Graye as Julian La Cosse and Krista Warner as Hayley. Guest stars include Fiona Rene as Glory Days, Neve Campbell as Maggie, Allyn Moriyon as Eddie, Wole Parks as David Lyons, and Elliot Gould as Legal Siegel.

The Lincoln Lawyer's third season premieres on October 17 on Netflix. You can also watch the past two seasons on the platform.

