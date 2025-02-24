It has not been a great time for Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo). After aceing another difficult case in Season of Netflix's hit legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer, Haller determined it was a good time to take a vacation. However, which he might had sunny beaches and oceanic views in mind, Mickey Haller will spend a greater part of the upcoming fourth season behind bars as the trial for the murder of Sam Scales runs its course. Ahead of Haller's biggest trial yet, Netflix has added a number of key characters for the upcoming season, including allies for the embattled attorney. Per Deadline, Gigi Zumbado, Marcus Henderson, and Kacey Montoya are joining the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4.

Season 4 already has one major opponent coming in to possibly see Mickey go to prison. Constance Zimmer has joined as Dana Berg, a prosecutor who has a score to settle with Haller. Who doesn't at this point? The latest casting announcements bring more allies than foes for Mickey. Zumbado will portray Grace, a classmate of Mickey's former client Izzy (Jazzmine Raycole) and a paralegal-in-training who joins the team tasked with building a defense for Mickey. While his team works hard on the outside, Mickey will need some back up while inside, given how many individuals owe their respective jail times to his legal expertise. Henderson will play Mickey's South African cellmate Yannick Bamba, who is paid to protect Mickey in prison until his release can be secured. The final casting announcement brings some journalism expertise to the fore, with Montoya, who is a reporter for KTLA, portraying herself.

Looking at the latest additions to the show, it highlights the fact that Season 3's cliffhanger will have a larger effect on Season 4's storyline. Mickey's trial will likely play out across all ten episodes of the upcoming season, with the addition of Henderson as Yannick Bamba suggesting that Mickey's time on the inside will represent a significant portion of the storyline as well.

Mickey Haller Will Find Himself in Unchartered Territory

Image via Netflix

Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer is based on Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer book series. The upcoming fourth season will cover the events in the sixth book, The Law of Innocence. In the previous seasons of the show, Mickey has been the one pulling the fireworks in court to try to win cases he is working on. This time, though, he'd likely have to allow someone else do the dazzling. "All the advice he’s given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you’re the one it’s bouncing off of," series co-showrunner Ted Humphrey revealed recently. "He’s got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business!"

All three seasons of The Lincoln Lawyer can be streamed right now on Netflix in their entirety. A release date for Season 4 has yet to be announced, but keep your eye on Collider for more updates.

Source: Deadline