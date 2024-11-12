Last month, Netflix released the third season of its hit legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer. Having reacquainted fans with one of L.A.'s most brilliant lawyers in Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), the show would leave everyone with a mind-blowing finale that sets up an intense fourth season. By the time the third season was ending, we saw Haller taking a victory lap before his world came crashing down on him when the police discover the body of his client, Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton), in his car's trunk after he had been pulled over for a missing license plate. This means the lawyer becomes the client when the legal drama returns for its fourth season. Co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez has teased what that means for one character in particular.

Lorna (Becki Newton) has, for the show's three seasons, worked as Mickey's legal assistant and office manager. A brilliant legal mind in her own right, Lorna, according to showrunner Rodriguez, will be taking on a major role in a potential fourth season. Speaking in an interview with Screen Rant, Rodriquez confims that while Lorna might be "a green lawyer," she would be Mickey's partner in this upcoming legal battle. It would also be interesting to see just how much advice Mickey's ex-wife and lawyer Maggie McPherson, played by Neve Campbell, offers to his defense.

Rodriguez's comments on Lorna's expanding legal role reads:

"Yeah, I think that's the big thing. You saw how we end the season with Mickey. Mickey's going to be accused of murder, and everybody seems really excited about this. So, season 4 is The Law of Innocence, and she's his partner. This is the most stressful, biggest case of all their lives, and she's a green lawyer. It's just her figuring out how much she can take on, what place she has in the role of co-counseling with him, and also keeping the business afloat while he can't take any other clients in jail. I think that you're going to see a Lorna who has a lot of balls in the air, trying her best to keep all of those balls in the air and be successful at it. I think that's where we're going with her."

It'll Only Get Tougher For Mickey Haller

Although a fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer hasn't been confirmed by Netflix yet, the series' showrunners seem to have a clear plan in mind regarding how to proceed going forward. The third season has proven to be an emotional one for Mickey, but should the words of co-showrunner, Ted Humphrey, be believed, the stakes are set to get even higher and likely more emotional. Speaking to what's to come, Humphrey previously revealed, "There’s no worse client than an innocent man. Well, what happens when you’re that innocent man, and how do you handle that? And how do you deal with the fact that traditionally a lawyer who represents himself is a fool for a client? So we’ll see."

The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer and previous seasons of the show are available to stream right now on Netflix.

