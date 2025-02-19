Netflix revealed through its official blog, Tudum, that the biggest season of The Lincoln Lawyer yet is now in production. Filming began in Los Angeles, a welcome development for viewers who want to know what comes next after that shocking Season 3 cliffhanger. Manuel Garcia Rulfo is back as Mickey Haller in the season based on the sixth book in Michael Connelly's Lincoln Lawyer series, The Law of Innocence. “Well, the biggest cliff-hanger of all is ‘What is going to happen to Mickey?’ and that one certainly plays out across the whole season in the form of his trial,” co-executive producer and co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told Tudum. Humphrey teased about the challenge Mickey faces in Season 4 when he finds himself in the position many of his clients have been in, saying:

"All the advice he’s given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you’re the one it’s bouncing off of. He’s got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business! But don’t worry — he’s going to have help from some of the people our audience loves the most, as well as some familiar faces who will be cropping up along the way — some helpfully… some perhaps not so helpfully, and a few new ones as well."

Mickey Faces Off Against a Tough Prosecutor with His Freedom on the Line

Image via ABC Studios

Mickey has faced off against several prosecutors throughout his career, but this time, it's different. He stands to lose his freedom, and after the thrashings he's given that office, they send him the best. Constance Zimmer joined the cast as Dana Berg, whose reputation precedes her. "Death Row Dana" is her nickname due to her zeal for prosecuting cases, and someone like Mickey is the kind of big fish that mints careers for life. Dana is ferocious and has no qualms about bending the rules to fit her agenda. “I shot our first scene with Constance in court, and it was fantastic!" teased Humphery who is directing the first two episodes.

Apart from Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 also stars Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco). After one season away, Neve Campbell returns as Maggie McPherson and will appear in all episodes. Maggie has a history with Dana from her time in the LA district attorney's office, a history that will largely play into events in the season.

The ten-episode fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer does not have a premiere date yet but stay tuned to Collider for further updates.