Today, Netflix decided to give subscribers a treat and tease several of the upcoming titles that will debut on the platform in 2025. The streamer unveiled teasers, trailers, images and all kinds of new info on titles like Squid Game Season 3, The Old Guard 2, Fear Street Prom Queen and several others. However, there was one title that stood out among those who got no news at all: The Lincoln Lawyer.

With a new season dropping every year since its premiere in 2022, The Lincoln Lawyer has been consistent with its viewing numbers and regularly enters the top 10 of most-watched titles on Netflix. With Season 4 in progress, it would certainly make sense if the streamer teased a bit of it to its fans. Are the new episodes not coming in 2025? For the first time ever, will viewers have to wait longer to see Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) again?

The answer may be simple. First of all, Netflix might have decided to leave The Lincoln Lawyer out of the slate of teasers because fans were informed that Season 4 was confirmed just a little over a week ago. So for now, the streamer may have decided that this is reason enough to be excited for the time being. Another reason is that there probably isn't anything to show about the new season of The Lincoln Lawyer: with the announcement of Season 4, Netflix also revealed that the next ten episodes will start filming this February — meaning that chances of having new footage this early are slim to none.

At What Stage Is 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 Production?