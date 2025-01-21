This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Well, one thing is for sure: Netflix won't leave The Lincoln Lawyer fans wondering what the heck will happen with Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) at the end of Season 3 for long. Today, the streamer announced that the hit series has been renewed for Season 4 and the cameras are set to start rolling sooner rather than later. Production starts this February in Los Angeles.

Netflix also revealed that, as it's the case with the previous installments of the series, Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer will be spread across 10 episodes. This time, the story will be based on the sixth novel in the Lincoln Lawyer literary saga written by Michael Connelly, titled The Law of Innocence. The book has the same starting point presented at the end of Season 3: after celebrating a big win, Mickey is pulled over by a police officer only to find that there's a dead body in the trunk of his Lincoln Continental.

The main cast is slated to return to Season 4, which includes Becki Newton (Ugly Betty) as Lorna, Jazz Raycole (My Wife and Kids) as Izzy, and Angus Sampson (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) as Cisco. However, there are a few gaps to be filled cast-wise. In Season 3, Mickey went through a trauma related to his driver, and we don't know if Izzy will definitely remain as the defense attorney's driver, or if he's hiring someone else. Netflix is also yet to announce the other major players who will take part in Mickey's case.

Neve Campbell Will Return For All Episodes of 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4

Close

Another announcement that takes fans by surprise regarding Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer is the return of Maggie McPherson (Neve Campbell). In Season 3, Mickey's ex-wife was barely present, but Netflix is compensating for her absence in the new season by having the character featured in all ten episodes. It's easy to see why: with Mickey in jail, Maggie will surely want to get involved in his case and visit him while he's being held. Depending on how long Mickey is unable to fend for himself, all the main cast will have to pull their weight in order to help him prove his innocence — including Lorna, who has just passed the bar exam.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Collider as the updates come in.

