Netflix premiered the third season of The Lincoln Lawyer on October 17 and the series brought LA's hottest lawyer, Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo) back to his daily beat of trying criminal cases in court. This latest season sees Haller taking on a complicated case, and while it ultimately ends in a victory for the dashing attorney. The very final moments of the season puts Haller in a precarious situation, the sort of which he has never been in before. Series showrunner, Ted Humphrey, has teased high stakes and a bigger role for Haller's ex-wife, Neve Campbell's Margaret "Maggie" McPherson in season 4.

By the time season three of The Lincoln Lawyer had ended, Haller found himself framed and accused of murder in a case which would likely see him attempt to represent himself. Haller has "the most dangerous job of any attorney in America," Humphrey explains to ScreenRant. The showrunner notes that each season had the stakes rising higher and higher, with Season 4 being the highest. Humphrey's comments read:

"I jokingly like to say that Mickey Haller has the most dangerous job of any attorney in America. And you know, the stakes sort of keep getting higher for him in certain ways over the course of the show, both sort of emotionally, dramatically and even physically. We just felt like, what could be better stakes than suddenly Mickey Haller himself facing the peril that some of his clients face? And readers of Michael [Connelly]'s books will sort of be familiar with which book we're pointing our hat towards when we do that. But it's safe to say that in season 4, the stakes for Mickey would be the highest they've ever been."

Maggie Should Have A Bigger Role in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Going Forward

Image via Netflix

Despite being quite good at his work within the confines of a courtroom. Mickey Haller hasn't been able to replicate the same amount of success in his personal life. Haller and Campbell's Maggie have a child together, and while the pair do still care for each other, a marriage is something that can't work at the moment. Maggie, who has appeared in 10 episodes so far, will have a bigger part of the story they want to tell in season 4, according to Humphrey. "[Re: Maggie] I don't know that the introductory scene was insight into it, but we absolutely do have a way to make Maggie a more prominent character going into season 4. We do know what we're going to do with season 4 and what story we want to tell. So, we're just awaiting the word from Netflix on, hopefully, getting a pickup for season 4. Then we will dive right into that," the showrunner said.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 is based on Michael Connelly's fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer book series. Its high stakes finale scene will set the series up towards adapting The Law of Innocence, the sixth novel in the author's book series. Showrunners Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, had previously discussed where the show might lead going forward, saying, "We always set up sort of the next case of the season. This one won’t quite set up the next case, but it will definitely set up the next book."

The third season of The Lincoln Lawyer is available to stream right now on Netflix. You can also stream previous seasons of the show on Netflix.

The Lincoln Lawyer Release Date May 13, 2022 Cast Manuel Garcia-Rulfo , Becki Newton , Angus Sampson , Jazz Raycole , Neve Campbell , Krista Warner , Lana Parrilla , Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine , Yaya DaCosta , Marlene Forte , Chris Browning , Matt Angel , Elliott Gould , Katrina Rosita , LisaGay Hamilton , Heather Mazur , Reggie Lee , Shenita Moore , Kim Hawthorne , Mikal Vega , Mike McColl , Saul Huezo , Ryan W. Garcia , La'Charles Trask , Christine Horn , Shwayze , Jeff Francisco , David Clayton Rogers , Fiona Rene , Douglas Bennett , Clint Carmichael , Darien Sills-Evans , Adam J. Harrington Main Genre Drama Seasons 3 Creator(s) David E. Kelley Story By David E. Kelley Writers David E. Kelley Network Netflix Streaming Service(s) Netflix Directors David E. Kelley Character(s) Mickey Haller , Lorna Crane , Dennis Cisco Wojciechowski , Izzy Letts , Maggie McPherson , Hayley Haller , Lisa Trammell , Detective Raymond Griggs , Andrea Freemann , Judge Teresa Medina , Teddy Vogul , Henry Dahl , Legal Siegel , Tanya Cruz , Judge Mary Holder , Carol Dubois , Angelo Soto , Bailiff , Janelle Simmons , Eli Wyms , Juror No. 7 , Jesús Menendez , Rene , Gary Furlong , Jo Giorgetti , Terrell Coleman , Alvin Aquino , Russell Lawson , Gloria Glory Days Dayton , Kaz , Mitchell Bondurant , Detective Howard O'Brien , Jeff Trammell Expand

WATCH ON NETFLIX