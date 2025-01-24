With Netflix recently renewing The Lincoln Lawyer for another season, it has already been confirmed that Manuel Garcia-Rulfo will fully return as L.A.’s finest criminal defense attorney, Mickey Haller. The cast list also included a surprising addition in the form of Neve Campbell, but confirmed the exit of another central star, Yaya DaCosta, as revealed by TVLine. DaCosta portrays the extraordinary prosecutor Andrea “Andy” Freeman in the legal drama, who later becomes Mickey’s lover and is promoted to the main cast in Season 3.

You’re probably wondering why Freeman would not be a part of The Lincoln Lawyer’s next season. Well, apparently, Season 4 will be based on Michael Connelly’s The Law of Innocence, the sixth book in the acclaimed series that does not feature Andy but will focus on the aftermath of Mickey's unexpected arrest in the Season 3 finale. Speaking of which, after celebrating a major success with loved ones, Mickey gets pulled over by a police officer who notices blood coming from his trunk, and when checked out, they find the dead body of con man Sam Scales (Christopher Thornton).

In more casting news, Campbell, who portrays Maggie McPherson, Mickey's first ex-wife and a criminal prosecutor, is set to appear in all episodes of the upcoming season. In addition to her and Garcia-Rulfo, The Lincoln Lawyer will return with Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, and Angus Sampson as Cisco. As for Andy, who comforted Mickey after a witness takes his own life on the stand and was last seen standing up to her boss and demanding to be put back to work on important cases, fans can only hope for a comeback.

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 4 Has The Highest Stakes Ever

Close

Although Season 4 of this thrilling show is yet to have a premiere date, we can confirm that filming starts next month in Los Angeles. Showrunner Ted Humphrey has also teased much higher stakes for Mickey “emotionally, dramatically and even physically” compared to the past seasons. Humphrey said:

"We just felt like, what could be better stakes than suddenly Mickey Haller himself facing the peril that some of his clients face? And readers of Michael [Connelly]'s books will sort of be familiar with which book we're pointing our hat towards when we do that. But it's safe to say that in season 4, the stakes for Mickey would be the highest they've ever been."

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 remains a work in progress. Catch up on Seasons 1-3 on Netflix, and stay tuned to Collider for more news about the legal drama.