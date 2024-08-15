The Big Picture The Lincoln Lawyer, starring McConaughey and Tomei, sneaks into top 10 on Paramount+.

John Romano wrote the screenplay, Brad Furman directed the 2011 legal thriller.

A 2011 police procedural with a surprisingly star-studded cast has become a surprising win for Paramount+ nearly 15 years later. The Lincoln Lawyer, the legal thriller starring Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, and Ryan Phillippe, has snuck into the top 10 most popular movies on Paramount Plus, currently sitting in the #8 spot. The Lincoln Lawyer sneakily beats out Shooter, Mark Wahlberg's one-person-army action movie which has also been steadily floating around the Paramount+ top 10, but falls short of other projects like Jack Reacher and South Park: The End of Obesity. In addition to McConaughey, Tomei, and Phillippe, The Lincoln Lawyer also stars William H. Macy, John Leguizamo, Michael Peña, and Bob Gunton, and sits at impressive scores of 84% from critics and 82% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

John Romano wrote the screenplay for The Lincoln Lawyer, which was adapted from Michael Connelly's novel. Romano's work penning the script for The Lincoln Lawyer is his most notable career accomplishment, but he also has story credit on other projects such as American Pastoral (Ewan McGregor, Jennifer Connelly), Nights in Rodanthe (Richard Gere, Viola Davis), and Intolerable Cruelty (George Clooney and Catherine Zeta-Jones). The Lincoln Lawyer was directed by Brad Furman, and it is also arguably his most famous work in his career, but he has worked on other high-profile projects such as The Infiltrator (Bryan Cranston, Amy Ryan), City of Lies (Johnny Depp, Forest Whitaker), and Runner Runner (Ben Affleck, Anthony Mackie).

What Are the Most Popular Things to Watch on Paramount+?

John Krasinski teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for the 2024 movie IF, which has been dominating the Paramount+ charts in the #1 spot for several weeks now. Tom Cruise also has three movies in the top 10, with both of his Jack Reacher films shuffling around the rankings and Top Gun: Maverick, the 2022 legacy sequel which grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office, also squeezing intot he #7 spot. Mean Girls, the teen comedy starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, has cemented itself as one of the top movies on Paramount+, with police procedural TV shows like Criminal Minds, Blue Bloods, and NCIS filling out the top 10 most popular series on the streaming platform.

