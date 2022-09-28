Showtime has officially unveiled a trailer for The Lincoln Project, an upcoming docuseries that follows the members of the super political activist committee (PAC) amid the 2020 election, and the efforts made by GOP strategists to stop Donald Trump.

The trailer opens with pictures of Washington DC, Donald Trump, and provocative tweets. A brief snippet shows Donald Trump talking about the Lincoln Project, saying, "they should call it the Loser’s Project.” At one point in the trailer, Lincoln Project member Stuart Stevens says, “Here’s the key: There is nothing noble about us. But we’re useful. The trailer then builds up the tension and stakes as it hints at challenges and pushback the group faces after Biden’s election, with one group member heard pondering “Is making money out of an outrage machine helping democracy or is it hurting it?”

Applauded for their scathing ads and harsh social media commentary, the Lincoln Project is the fastest-growing PAC in the United States and is made up of a group of conservative veteran GOP operatives and strategists. Their proclaimed goal is to “save democracy” in a plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president. The group was founded in late 2019 by Stuart Stevens, John Weaver, George Conway, Jennifer Horn, Rick Wilson, Mike Madrid, and Reed Galen. Their official mission statement on their website states: “The Lincoln Project is a leading pro-democracy organization in the United States-dedicated to the preservation, protection and defense of democracy.” Wilson and Galen are currently serving as board members for the group, and Stevens is among the senior advisers. The Lincoln Project is still active with a heavy social media presence, and is currently working on the midterm elections.

Image via Showtime

Produced for Showtime and directed by Oscar Winner Fisher Stevens and Emmy winner Karim Amer, the docuseries will go behind the scenes of the rise of the group, and show the group’s gutsy efforts to defeat Trump. The series will also deal with other controversial facets, such as a sexual harassment scandal, a sudden onslaught of negative press, and internal breaks over the corrupt management of its finances.

In a statement, directors Stevens and Amer wrote:

“There has never been a super PAC that has captured the imagination of the general public like the Lincoln Project. They showed us that you could use storytelling and the power of the internet to punch back, and that you could fight a bully by bringing the fight right to their doorstep. Like the best verité documentary journeys we had no idea where this story would take us, and we hope in presenting this all-American tale of redemption, power and betrayals, that viewers can be entertained and galvanized to be more active in protecting the foundations of American democracy at a time when it is more fragile than ever.”

The Lincoln Project will premiere on October 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and new episodes will air back-to-back each Friday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. All five episodes will also release on demand and on Showtime’s streaming platform. Watch the trailer below: