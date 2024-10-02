Not long after Lewis Pullman made headlines in the first Thunderbolts* trailer, he's stealing scenes in a new trailer for a movie that couldn't be more different. Utopia has released the first trailer for The Line, a movie detailing the life of university students who live without fear or consequences. The trailer shows Alex Wolff and Austin Abrams as your frat boys who just can't seem to stay out of trouble, but are somehow always bailed out by the leader of their house. The Line will make its world premiere in New York on October 18 before premiering worldwide the following week on October 25. Halle Bailey, Bo Mitchell, and the late Angus Cloud all star in The Line and make an appearance in the first trailer as well.

Zack Purdo, Alex Russek, and Ethan Berger wrote the script for The Line, with Berger stepping into the director's chair to helm the film. Russek and Purdo will both make their feature writing debut on the project, with Russek having worked on several shorts prior. Berger will also make his directorial debut on The Line, but he has experience working as a producer on several episodes of the LeBron James-led documentary series, More Than an Athlete, which explores LeBron's life on and off the court. Berger also worked as a music consultant on The Air I Breathe, the 2007 crime thriller starring Brendan Fraser, Kevin Bacon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Clark Gregg, Emile Hirsch, Forest Whitaker, and Jon Bernthal.

What Else Have ‘The Line’ Stars Been in Lately?

Wolff is best known for his roles in Hereditary and Pig (Nicolas Cage), and he also played a small role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. Abrams plays Ethan Lewis in Euphoria and is also known for his roles as Ben in Paper Towns and Tommy Milner in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Pullman is best known for his role as Bob in Top Gun: Maverick, and he recently starred alongside Brie Larson in the Apple TV+ series, Lessons in Chemistry. John Malkovich, best known for his role in In the Line of Fire, and Scoot McNairy, who plays Joe Stafford in Argo, will both also star alongside Pullman and Wolff in The Line.

The Line premieres in theaters everywhere on October 25. Check out the first trailer for the film above and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS