‘The Lion King’ and ‘Aladdin’ 16-Bit Remasters Are Getting the Cartridge Treatment

Back in August, we reported that Nighthawk Interactive was releasing HD remastered versions of the classic Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis games based on The Lion King and Aladdin. Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, but if you need that extra bit of authenticity, you’re in luck.

Polygon reports that Nighthawk Interactive has partnered with iam8bit to sell retro versions of The Lion King and Aladdin. Per Polygon, “The Retro Editions are available only for the Switch version of each game, though, in new different options: Clamshell Style (Genesis) and Boxed with Tray (SNES). Each comes with a retro-style manual and an exclusive fold-out poster. Only 4,500 Legacy Cartridges each for Aladdin and The Lion King are available. Each has restored artwork, a playable cartridge, and ‘retro pack-in surprises.’” Polygon adds that “most people will get a standard one, but one out of eight people will get ultra limited ones, glow-in-the-dark purple for Aladdin and glow-in-the-dark yellow for The Lion King,” so these are bound to become collectors items.

If you’re hoping to actually play these retro games but aren’t sure how to hook up your old system to your fancy new HDTV, I’d say the best solution is probably to go with something like the Super NT or Mega SG from Analogue. The legacy cartridges will retail for $99.99 so it really is something more for collectors. If you just want to play these games, I’d recommend one of the current-gen versions, since that will only cost you $29.99 and you get both of them. If you want some neat retro packaging for your Switch edition, you can get that for $49.99.

For those that need that sweet retro flavor, pre-orders begin today. The retro Switch editions will ship on December 10th while the legacy cartridges will arrive in early 2020.