After Beauty and the Beast came close to winning the Acadamy Award for Best Feature, Disney put all of their best talent to work on Pocahontas, sure that it would win next time. Meanwhile, their B-team was assigned to work on The Lion King, which was meant to tide audiences over. Instead, The Lion King blew all kinds of box-office and critical records and, to this day, remains the highest-grossing traditionally animated film of all time.

One reason for the film's overwhelming success is its iconic characters. The writers, animators, and voice actors put their heart and soul into making these beloved animals stand out and feel well-defined, even compared to other Disney films. The Lion King has some of Disney's most iconic characters, some of which rank among the all-time best in the animation medium.

10 Sarabi

The wife of King Mufasa (James Earl Jones), Sarabi (Madge Sinclair), presents their newborn son, Simba (Johnathan Taylor Thomas and Matthew Broderick), to the rest of Pride Lands. As he grows, Simba naturally gravitates towards his father but maintains a healthy relationship with his mother. When she's not raising her son, Sarabi leads the other lionesses in their hunts.

Despite her limited screen time, Sarabi leaves a strong impression thanks in large part to Sinclair's performance. She presents herself as a supportive and playful mother to her son and a proud, regal figure to the Pride Lands. Her best moment comes near the end of the film, where she fearlessly stands up to Scar (Jeremy Irons) and his legion of hungry hyenas.

9 Zazu

As Mufasa's majordomo, Zazu (Rowan Atkinson) is tasked with advising the king and maintaining order in the Pride Lands. Unfortunately, his small size means he doesn't receive the respect he deserves. Nevertheless, he takes his responsibilities seriously, even if they involve playing babysitter to the prince.

Zazu does his best to present himself in a dignified and no-nonsense manner, though he can sometimes be a tad over-inflated. He gets snippy when things don't go his way, and moments of extreme stress turn him into an anxious wreck. Still, Zazu does the best despite his limitations and can even throw out the odd humorous jab now and again.

8 Nala

As Simba's childhood friend, Nala (Niketa Calame and Moira Kelly) accompanied him on all his misadventures. Though everyone tells them they are destined to be married when older, the two would rather go exploring and playthrough, of which Nala tends to win. When Scar's reign turns the Pride Lands into a wasteland, Nala sets out from home to find help.

Nala shares Simba's go-getter attitude but tempers it out with sensibility. She believes strongly in Simba's ability to lead but won't hesitate to chew him out when he's acting foolish. The romance between her and Simba also feels pretty believable when they reunite as adults, leading to one of Disney's best romantic songs.

7 Shenzi, Banzai & Ed

Beyond the borders of the Pride Lands dwell the hyenas, the lions' rivals. Three in particular, Shenzi (Whoopi Goldberg), Banzai (Cheech Marin) and Ed (Jim Cummings), have allied themselves with Scar. In exchange for helping him kill Mufasa and Simba, Scar will ensure they get as much food as they wish.

Each hyena has a distinct personality, making them among the funniest animated villains. Shenzi and Banzai get the most personality thanks to their playful and silly dialogue. Shenzi is more collected and goal-oriented compared to Banzai's more reckless and greedy tendencies. Ed might seem like a simpleton due to his constant laughing, but he's quite perceptive and can take on a sinister tone when needed.

6 Timon

A fast-talking meerkat who lives in a tropical paradise, Timon (Nathan Lane) and his best friend, Pumbaa (Ernie Sabella), occasionally venture into the desert to chase buzzards. During one outing, they find an exhausted and brokenhearted Simba. Though Timon initially wants to leave him to his fate, he comes around to the previously unimaginable idea of raising him as their protector.

Timon is the more myopic of the duo, thinking about what's best for himself and Pumbaa and occasionally taking credit for other people's ideas. He's the first to promote the philosophy of "Hakuna Matata" to Simba: that it's best not to worry about your problems, especially if you can't change them. However, deep down, he has a loyal heart and won't hesitate to put himself in harm's way for a friend.

5 Pumbaa

Before he met Timon, Pumbaa had a habit of driving away animals with his flatulence. While Timon wanted to leave Simba in the desert sun, Pumbaa took pity on him due to his age and convinced Timon that they should care for him. This proved to be a worthwhile investment when, years later, Simba protected Pumbaa from Nala.

Pumbaa is among Disney's best animal sidekicks. Compared to Timon, Pumbaa is more childish, friendly, and quick to trust others. He prefers to let Timon handle the big-picture planning so he can focus on enjoying tasty bugs. However, he's occasionally prone to deep wisdom, and though he'd prefer to run from a fight, he finds his courage when his friends are in danger.

4 Simba

As the prince of the Pride Lands, young Simba's ego is the size of the sun. He spends his days practicing pouncing, learning from his father, exploring with Nala, and dreaming of the day he can be king. That day comes sooner than expected when his father dies in a wildebeest stampede, and Simba is far from ready.

Simba has one of the strongest character arcs of any Disney protagonist. He begins as a cocky child with his head in the clouds. After many trials and tribulations, he finally takes the throne, becoming a wise young lion ready to accept the considerable burden of ruling. It's a relatable story for children and adults alike, cementing his place as a timeless Disney icon.

3 Mufasa

As the ruler of the Pride Lands, Mufasa's job is to ensure the balance of the Circle of Life. Most days, this isn't too tricky, but between raids by the hyenas, educating Simba on his responsibility, and dealing with Scar, he's definitely got his paws full. Still, his efforts have won him the respect of many animals of the savannah.

Mufasa is everything a good king should be. He's humble and wise but more than capable of fighting when needed. When Simba gets into trouble, he does his best to explain the situation without punishing him more than necessary. Mufasa is among Disney's best dads, making his tragic demise even more traumatic and heartbreaking.

2 Rafiki

Within a tall Baobab tree dwells the mandril Rafiki (Robert Guillaume). Serving as a shaman, he watches the events of the Pride Lands unfold and spends most of his time working on painting and reading nature's signs. When he learns Simba is alive, he wastes no time tracking him down and guiding him on the path of self-forgiveness.

The Lion King is among the best animated movies about grief, and Rafiki reinforces the theme. He presents himself as a silly character, speaking in riddles and making little to no sense with his actions. For those who take the time to calm down and look inward, the method to his madness reveals his true wisdom. This duality is perfectly captured in Guillaume's performance, which can switch between profound and crazy in the blink of an eye.

1 Scar

As Mufasa celebrates the birth of his son, his brother, Scar, plots in the background. Already envious of his brother's throne, Simba's birth all but removes Scar's chance of becoming king. As such, Scar forms a dastardly alliance with the hyenas to kill his brother and nephew.

Scar ranks among Disney's best villains thanks to his devilish charisma. Irons' performance is on another level: every line is spoken with sinister venom and numerous snarls that make him sound like a real lion. The great Andreas Deja's animation captures each inflection perfectly, giving Scar plenty of sass and personality with every step.

