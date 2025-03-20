Hans Zimmer has composed some of the most iconic film scores of all time, but few resonate as deeply as The Lion King, considered by many to be the greatest animated film every made. Speaking with Collider’s Steve Weintraub about his Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert show in Dubai, the legendary composer opened up about the profound emotional weight behind his work on the 1994 Disney classic — confirming that it was, in many ways, a requiem for his father.

When asked if The Lion King was one of his most special projects, Zimmer affirmed that it remained so, and when Weintraub followed up by asking just how much of his soul he poured into the project, and Zimmer’s response was as raw as it was revealing:

“All and everything. I really did. And having Lebo [M.], it was an extraordinary process. It was an extraordinary time."

More shockingly, Zimmer revealed that prior to the film's release, Disney actually had low expectations for the movie, given that it didn't revolve around their core brand of storytelling: princesses.

"Disney had very little hope that that film was going to succeed because it wasn't princesses, so we had a lot of freedom. The other thing I said to them was, ‘I hate musicals.’ They said, ‘We guarantee you it'll never be a musical.’ But we had all these pieces left over and we went back to Africa and recorded the second album, Rhythm of the Pride Lands, which were the leftover bits, and we got into big trouble because we were spending money after the movie had come out, and, ‘Why are you guys still recording?’ But that became the foundation for the musical. So, I did everything wrong.”

Despite going against the grain, Zimmer’s work on The Lion King became one of the most beloved film scores in history, earning him an Academy Award for Best Original Score in the process and ensuring that the film became known for much more than just being an animated movie for kids.

'The Lion King' Was Hans Zimmer's Way Of Coping With Grief

Zimmer acknowledged that his personal loss—his father’s death when he was a child—was the key reason behind his connection to the film, adding that he believed childhood trauma doesn’t disappear, but instead becomes something people learn to live with:

“But, you know, I think you love it because it's genuine. Here's the thing, and I didn't quite say it right in the film: children hide their trauma. They tuck it away, and everybody says, ‘Oh, he's overcome his trauma.’ You don't overcome your trauma. You just get really good at hiding it and not letting the world know. So, suddenly, when I was confronted with the father's death in The Lion King, I didn't know what other place to write from, so I actually had to have the courage to sort of go and open up really dark places.”

Even now, decades later, The Lion King remains a defining work in Zimmer’s career—one that connected with audiences in ways that few animated films had before, and one that continues to resonate across generations.

The Lion King is streaming now on Disney+. You can watch our full conversation with Hans Zimmer over here.