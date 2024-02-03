The Big Picture Aaron Pierre will bring a different side of Mufasa to the live-action prequel of The Lion King, exploring the character's younger years and his journey to becoming king.

Pierre acknowledges James Earl Jones as a major inspiration but sees this as an opportunity to portray Mufasa in a different capacity with his own unique interpretation.

The film will feature familiar faces from the 2019 remake, including Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani, and will explore the origins of the villain Scar.

As the star of Disney's live-action prequel Mufasa: The Lion King, Aaron Pierre has some big shoes to fill. The titular lion, known for his benevolence and wisdom he bestowed on young Simba, was twice played by the great James Earl Jones in both the original animated The Lion King and its 2019 live-action remake. With his booming voice, he gave the former Lion King an air of power and confidence with a caring side for his son who would one day take his place, making the character one of his most memorable in a long career full of iconic performances. Pierre isn't necessarily trying to replicate Jones's take on the patriarch of Pride Rock, however.

In an episode of Collider Forces with Perri Nemiroff shot at the Collider studio at Sundance (brought to you by Film.io) for the upcoming television series Genius: MLK/X, Pierre explained that he'll try to capture a different side of Mufasa than Jones with the film. Mufasa: The Lion King will show the character's younger years before Simba was born, and before he was firmly established as the king. While details of the plot are scarce, director Barry Jenkins previously teased that the story will show that Mufasa wasn't a natural leader, but instead grew into his role with experience ruling over the Pride Lands and a little help from those around him. Having a new voice for the mighty lion, then, felt like a natural fit for this previous era of his life, even though Pierre still saw Jones as a massive inspiration:

"Well, first and foremost, I want to acknowledge that James Earl Jones is an enormous inspiration of mine. Massively. And I feel very honored to be walking into this role after him. I think the key difference will be that here we're exploring Mufasa in a different capacity. When Sir James Earl Jones portrayed him, this is Mufasa in his full capacity, in his rhythm, and I think here we're exploring Mufasa prior to that point. What does this young lion look like before he is who we know him as, and he is discovering his rhythm, how he conducts himself, how he engages with his community and his loved ones? So, I think that's the key thing. It's figuring it out."

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Features Some Serious Star Power

Pierre has been rising through the industry fast, previously appearing in SyFy's DC series Krypton and M. Night Shyamalan's Old. He's coming off a recent turn opposite Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal in Garth Davis's sci-fi thriller from last year, Foe, and will next be seen embodying controversial civil rights figure Malcolm X in the aforementioned Genius: MLK/X. This will be Pierre's first voice role, but he'll at least be in familiar company with his The Underground Railroad director Jenkins at the helm. It's no small feat to succeed a legend like Jones, but he seems more than up to the task of delivering a voice that both honors and breaks away from that iconic performance.

Alongside Pierre, the film will feature plenty of familiar faces for Lion King fans, as several of the cast members are returning from the remake. Mufasa will see Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen reprise their roles as the dynamic duo of Timon and Pumba while John Kani returns as Rafiki. Succeeding Chiwetel Ejiofor and Jeremy Irons as Scar opposite Pierre is his Genius co-star Kelvin Harrison Jr., who will play a version of the vicious antagonist named Taka before he ever donned his sinister name. Aside from the cast, Jeff Nathanson is also back to pen the screenplay.

Due to delays from the SAG-AFTRA strike, Mufasa: The Lion King will arrive in time for the holiday season on December 20. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the live-action prequel as it nears and check out our guide here to keep up to date on everything you need to know. Check out the new episode of Collider Forces below.