Despite a modest box office take this weekend, the classic animated film continues to charm audiences worldwide.

With an iconic voice cast and award-winning soundtrack, The Lion King remains a timeless classic for all ages.

Have there ever been as many re-releases in a single year as 2024? This weekend, Disney re-issued the classic animated blockbuster The Lion King in around 1,300 domestic theaters, in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Originally released in 1994, The Lion King grossed over $770 million worldwide in its initial run, although a string of subsequent re-releases have pushed the film’s global gross closer to the $1 billion mark worldwide.

The Lion King added $1 million domestically this weekend, reporting a per-theater average of $226. While this isn’t a spectacular result, even in comparison to recent re-releases, it takes the film’s running domestic gross to $421 million, and its cumulative global haul to $986 million. It’s not going to happen this time around, but perhaps by its 40th anniversary, the movie will pass the $1 billion mark worldwide. Directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, The Lion King remains an all-time classic, having finished its original run as the highest-grossing film of 1994, and the second-highest of all time behind Jurassic Park.

It also won two Oscars, and remains the top-grossing traditionally animated movie of all time, in addition to being one of the top-selling titles on home video. On the all-time global chart for animated films, The Lion King ranks just outside the top 10, at number 12. A 3D animated remake was released in 2019 to even bigger box office success, but less enthusiastic critical response. Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King remake concluded its global run with over $1.6 billion worldwide. A prequel to that film, titled Mufasa: The Lion King, will be released later this year.

The Animated Classic Competed with 'Inside Out 2' and 'Despicable Me 4'

The Lion King also inspired direct-to-digital sequels, a Broadway adaptation, and a couple of television spin-offs. Featuring the voice talents of Matthew Broderick, Jeremy Irons, James Earl Jones, Rowan Atkinson, and others, the movie had a memorable score by Hans Zimmer and a classic soundtrack album by Elton John and Tim Rice. It holds a “fresh” 92% approval rating on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Throughout this year so far, several studios have re-released their classic films in theaters in celebration of different milestones. Ridley Scott’s Alien was re-issued in honor of its 40th anniversary, while Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace and The Mummy celebrated their 25th anniversaries in theaters. Shrek 2 was also re-issued to strong numbers, as was The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and each of the eight live-action Spider-Man movies. You can watch The Lion King in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

