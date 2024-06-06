The Big Picture As The Lion King celebrates its 30th anniversary, fans can relive the magic and nostalgia of this timeless Disney classic on the big screen.

Fans of Disney’s original animated feature The Lion King will be able to relive the magic as the movie is returning to theatres to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The fan-favorite film is unarguably among the studio’s best as it still touches the audience and brings in a nostalgic feel. The film, directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff from a screenplay written by Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, and Linda Woolverton, provides a heartfelt story about family, pride, the theme of grief, the circle of life, and the cycle of nature.

The Lion King follows a young lion cub, Simba, the heir of his father, Mufasa, who rules the wilderness. However, things take a turn when Simba's wicked uncle, Scar plots to usurp Mufasa's throne by luring father and son into a stampede of wildebeests, which kills Mufasa. However, Simba escapes, fleeing into the jungle and vowing never to return to his pride, thinking he was responsible for his father’s death. Though years later, Simba returns as an adult to take back his homeland with the help of his friends Timon and Pumbaa.

‘The Lion King’ Is a Disney Classic

The movie has a special place in fans’ hearts and, over the years, has become a must-watch for families and a great way to introduce a younger audience to strong themes and storylines. Upon its release in 1994, it was critically acclaimed for its music, story, themes, and animation. The movie has grossed $986 million worldwide over its lifetime.

The movie is considered among the greatest animated films of all time and bagged several awards, including two Academy Awards, and the Golden Globe Award for Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture. The success of the feature spawned a franchise with two direct-to-video sequels, The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and the prequel The Lion King 1½. Later two television series, The Lion King's Timon & Pumbaa and The Lion Guard were also released. A live-action remake was made in 2019, which was a brilliant success. Mufasa: The Lion King, a spin-off of that film, is expected to drop this December.

The original voice cast includes Matthew Broderick as Simba, Jeremy Irons as Scar, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Moira Kelly as Nala, Nathan Lane as Timon, and Ernie Sabella as Pumbaa. Further rounding off the cast are Robert Guillaume as Rafiki, Rowan Atkinson as Zazu, Madge Sinclair as Queen Sarabi along with Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Jim Cummings as the three leaders of a clan of hyenas.

The Lion King will roar again in theaters beginning July 12. Stay tuned at Collider for more.