Tessa Thompson will be the only actor in Buscemi's latest film as director.

Steve Buscemi's upcoming feature The Listener has officially wrapped production, according to Deadline. The film was written by Oscar nominee Alessandro Camon (The Messenger) and will feature only one on-screen role, which will be portrayed by Tessa Thompson.

The story will follow Beth, a helpline volunteer who fields calls from all types of people who face their own struggles - loneliness, hopelessness, and sorrow. As a year goes by, more calls come in, overwhelming Beth as she does not know how each scenario will play out. Soon, Beth’s own story is unraveled and it becomes clearer as to why she became a helpline volunteer to begin with.

Emmy winner Buscemi has accumulated several accolades over his 30-year spanning works as an actor, writer, director, and producer for projects such as Trees Lounge, Animal Factory, Lonesome Jim, and Interview. Other works include episodes of Oz, The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie, 30 Rock, Love, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Portlandia, Miracle Workers, and more.

Thompson is no stranger to critical acclaim, either. She was first nominated for an Emmy this year for her executive production of Sylvie’s Love, which earned other recognition with its earning of a Gotham Award, Image Award, and others. She is also known for her roles in Creed, Sorry to Bother You, Thor: Ragnarok, and HBO's Westworld.

Buscemi and Wren Arthur produced the project under their production company Olive Productions along with Thompson; Oren Moverman for Sight Unseen Pictures; Lauren Hantz for Hantz Motion Pictures; and Sean King O’Grady and Bill Stertz for Atlas Industries.

Co-producers include Kat Barnette, Billy Mulligan, and Sight Unseen’s Eddie Vaisman. Julia Lebedev will executive produce with Suzanne Warren and Hantz Motion Pictures’ John Hantz. Hantz Motion Pictures also was the sole financier of the film, producing with Olive Productions, Sight Unseen Pictures, and Atlas Industries.

One thing is for sure, with Thompson and Buscemi attached to the project, viewers are in for a treat. There is no release date for The Listener yet.

