Steve Buscemi's incredible on-screen acting career is certainly no secret, with his roles in Reservoir Dogs and The Big Lebowski, as well as more recent films such as The Death of Stalin and The King of Staten Island. However, a branch of his talents that many may not be so familiar with is his directing work, with credits including the likes of Lonesome Jim, Interview, and most recently The Listener, which received fair plaudits following its festival run in 2022, with its debut at Venice Film Festival and screening at the Toronto International Film Festival catching the attention of many.

One aspect of the film that received the most applause was Tessa Thompson's lead performance, made all the more remarkable in the knowledge it is the only on-screen performance in the entire film, which sees The Listener join an impressive list of great 'one-actor' films such as Locke, Buried, and the recent Willem Dafoe-led Inside.

Now two years later, the movie has finally been picked up by Vertical Entertainment, with the release date right around the corner. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about The Listener so far.

Image via Vertical Entertainment

After years of waiting, The Listener finally arrives on screens on March 29, 2024, the same date as the US release of the monster-sized Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, making for a double feature unlike any other. It is expected that The Listener will receive a limited theatrical release on the aforementioned release date, as well as a VOD launch.

Is There a Trailer For 'The Listener'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Yes! The official trailer for The Listener was released on March 18 and is available to watch above. Stripped back and featuring an understated, gorgeous score, the trailer showcases Tessa Thompson's powerful performance in all its glory. The trailer begins by highlighting Beth's profession as a helpline worker, before we soon realize that, perhaps, it isn't those on the other end of the phone that require the most help, it is Beth herself.

Who Stars in 'The Listener'?

Close

The Listener contains just one physical performance throughout its 96-minute run-time. Tessa Thompson is the star of the show as Beth, an actress with a fantastic back catalog that includes the likes of the Thor and Creed franchises, Annihilation, Sorry to Bother You, and Passing. With an on-screen career that now spans over 20 years, her big break came as Nyla in Tyler Perry's For Colored Girls, a performance that earned her heaps of both public and critical praise. With the world at her feet, Thompson went on to achieve multiple awards and nominations, highlighted by a Primetime Emmy and Critics Choice nod for Sylvie's Choice.

Despite being the only face we meet in the movie, a plethora of acting talent provides pivotal voice performances throughout the film. The ensemble includes the likes of Margaret Cho (30 Rock) as Corinne, Rebecca Hall (Iron Man 3) as Laura, Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) as Sharon, Logan Marshall-Green (Upgrade) as Michael, Blu del Barro (Star Trek: Discovery) as Jinx, Ricky Velez (The King of Staten Island) as Ellis, Jamie Hector (The Wire) as Ray, and Derek Cecil (House of Cards) as Andy.

What Is 'The Listener' About?

Image via Vertical Entertainment

The official synopsis for The Listener reads:

Directed by Steve Buscemi and starring Tessa Thompson as Beth, a helpline volunteer who is part of the small army that gets on the phone every night across America, fielding calls from all kinds of people feeling lonely, broken, hopeless. Over the last year, the tide has become a tsunami. As Beth goes through her shift, the stakes rise: is this the night she will lose someone? Save someone? Eventually, Beth’s own story comes to light, revealing why she does it. All along we remain with her: listening, comforting, connecting – patching the world back together, one stitch at a time.

Written by Alessandro Camon, The Listener's greatest asset is its story, with a plot detailing the intrinsic connections that loneliness can create between us all. Painfully real and certainly life-affirming, the story weaves between the spectrum of human emotions without ever veering out of its tight narrative lane, creating an experience unlike many others an audience will likely have experienced on film. The Listener proves beyond all doubt that the 'one-actor-film' can not just work but thrive.

Who Made 'The Listener'?

Image via HBO

Hollywood icon and star of the likes of The Big Lebowski, Fargo, and Pulp Fiction, Steve Buscemi, continues his great work behind the camera as director of The Listener, with the screenplay written by Alessandro Camon. The movie was produced by Steve Buscemi, Wren Arthur, Oren Moverman, Lauren Hantz, and Tessa Thompson. The film was edited by Kate Williams, with music produced by Aska Matsumiya and cinematography by Anka Malatynska.

Speaking about the movie to Deadline, Buscemi said:

"Alessandro Camon’s screenplay for The Listener resonated with me on many levels. I loved the journey our lead character Beth bravely takes each night, assessing and navigating each call, figuring out in real time how she can best be of help to the unknown voices in her ear who are in need of guidance, reassurance, sympathy, or simply to be heard."

Where and When Was 'The Listener' Filmed?

Image via Vertical Entertainment

Production on the movie began almost three years ago, between August and September 2021. A co-production between Olive Productions, Sight Unseen Pictures, and Hantz Motion Pictures, shooting took place in the bright lights of Los Angeles, with Tessa Thompson remarkably completing her shooting schedule in just six days during a break between filming for Westworld Season 4.