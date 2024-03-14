The Big Picture Steve Buscemi directs Tessa Thompson in The Listener - a film exploring empathy and loneliness through one-night crisis calls.

Steve Buscemi has done everything, from acting to producing, and directing. People might know him from shows like Fargo, The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire, but he has done a lot of directing in TV and film. His latest directorial pursuit is a feature film starring Tessa Thompson, Entertainment Weekly has revealed. In The Listener, Thompson plays a crisis helpline volunteer named Beth, who works at night from home. The film offers a one-night look into her life as she picks up calls from people in need, hoping to help them but also wondering if this is the night she loses someone. Thompson recorded all her scenes in six days while on a brief break from filming Westworld Season 4.

The film's trailer reveals something interesting about it, which features Thompson as the only actor seen on screen. Beth is kept company by her dog, played by Thompson's real-life dog. However, the film is supported by a stellar cast of actors in voice roles, including Rebecca Hall, Alia Shawkat, Margaret Cho, Derek Cecil, Blu Del Barrio, Jamie Hector and Logan Marshall-Green. Thompson plays the intuitive and calm listener, empathizing with the stories that come through from the other end, but as much as she's just listening, they also affect her.

'The Listener' Explores How Loneliness Connects People

The trailer opens with a phone ringing and Beth picks up. No voice comes from the other end. In real life, the receiver would just hang up. Beth, however, reaches out to the caller by assuring them everything is fine, and they can take however long they want before opening up. A level of calmness and loneliness emanates from this scene as Beth sits alone in the dimly lit house, waiting for a voice to come through. The calmness doesn't last long as the voices start to tell their stories while inquisitive ones ask questions.

Some questions are personal, and Beth has answers ready, but some throw her off. "How are you? If you don't mind my asking," a caller asks. "No, it's just it's unusual for me to be asked," Beth replies, appearing visibly surprised. The chaos from some of the calls fills the atmosphere, as one caller recounts struggles with mental health after leaving the military. Another is trapped in an abusive relationship whose seriousness unfolds on the call. Even if she's just there to listen, what if Beth wants to be listened to too?

Being on set alone could be lonely, especially when some actors were not in the same country as Thompson, but she credited Buscemi with creating a set where she felt supported.

“I think the environments in which you do your best and bravest work are environments of trust, where people feel safe to take risks and mess up. I’ve found with Steve just a tremendous amount of clarity when he has a thought. He knows how to create a real environment of safety, too, making you feel really held and trusted to take the thing and make it soar.”

The film will be available on VOD on March 29. Watch the trailer here.