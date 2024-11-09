Yes, it's Rebecca Hall, but hold your horses, it's not a Godzilla teaser by any chance. The BAFTA nominated actress is set to lead a new BBC limited series, titled The Listeners. The four-part series made its highly anticipated Toronto International Film Festival premiere in September, and is well positioned to be one of the most thought-provoking dramas of the year so far. Ahead of its release later this fall on November 19, a new trailer has been released to offer more context to the mysterious situation Hall's character finds herself.

Hall plays the series main protagonist Claire and the trailer begins with a puzzled Claire inquiring, "What's that noise then?" a voice then responds to her: "I'm worried about you, you've been weird... people are noticing." Things seem to rapidly escalate for Claire, and soon she explains how she feels like she can't trust her senses. Step forward Kyle, Claire's student who claims he can also hear the same noise, telling her, "maybe we can talk about it more." The rest of the trailer sees Claire undergo medical tests, and soon begins to attend some unorthodox and slightly creepy meetings. It would seem that the pursuit to get to the bottom of her particular affliction will take Claire to some unconventional and disturbing places.

The Listeners follow Hall's Claire, an English teacher whose life is quickly disrupted when she starts hearing a mysterious humming sound no one else can detect. It's a condition that no medical consultation can find a cause. However, Claire soon finds some solace when her student Kyle reveals he can also hear the same sounds. This connection will, however, lead Claire down an unpredictable rabbit hole. The BBC describes The Listeners as "enigmatic, provocative, and haunting" adding that it will explore "the seduction of the wild and unknowable, the human search for the transcendent, the rise of conspiracy culture in the West, and the desire for community and connection in our increasingly polarised times".

‘The Listeners’ Leans Into Some Slightly Unorthodox Places

The series is based on the best-selling novel by author Jordan Tannahill, with its episodes directed by Janicza Bravo, whose credits include series like Dear White People, Atlanta, Kindred, and Poker Face. Besides Hall, The Listeners also stars Claire Ashton (Red, White & Royal Blue), Gayle Rankin (House of the Dragon), Amr Waked (Firebrand), Karen Henthorn (Coronation Street), Lucy Sheen (Ping Pong), Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown), Karen Henthorn (Passengers), Samuel Edward-Cook (Peaky Blinders) and Ollie West.

After early screenings at TIFF earlier in the year, the series was praised by Collider's Tania Hussain. In her review, the critic called the series a "thought-provoking mystery" and wrote that Rebecca Hall is at the top of her game with her work on the series: "Able to convey a deep, conflicted demeanor and apprehension, Hall shows us what it feels like through her eyes, the furrow of her brow, or even a slight frown that speaks deeply to her modest, quiet desperation for answers."

The Listeners will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9pm on 19th November. Watch the trailer above.