The Big Picture Disney's live-action The Little Mermaid captivated fans' hearts and is now available for digital streaming, showcasing a reimagined story while preserving its core message.

The updated film introduces new themes, such as Ariel's sisters as future leaders and a refreshing take on Ariel and Eric's relationship, providing a fresh perspective for both modern and mature audiences.

With power-packed performances and a stunning vision from director Rob Marshall, the movie maintains relatable characters and suitable nuances for a modern mindset without detracting from the classic story.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid live-action came and conquered fans’ hearts. After swimming past many box office milestones during its theatrical run, the movie is finally out on digital for audiences’ leisure watch. The musical romantic fantasy, directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay written by David Magee, reimagines the story elements for contemporary times while keeping the core message of the feature intact.

The preview sees Ariel (Hailey Bailey) on the shore after saving Prince Eric, and we get to see her fascinated by the world above water and understand that King Triton doesn’t appreciate his daughter’s interest in humans or their world. The clip also gives us a good peak into the intentions of Melissa McCarthy’s evil sea witch Ursula while also showcasing the worries of Sebastian and the eccentricity of Scuttle. With two mesmerizing musical numbers in the first few minutes, one can only imagine how the rest of the feature unfolds.

What’s New About The Little Mermaid?

The Bailey-led feature has updated many themes from the original animated movie to suit the modern audience as well as to give the more mature fans a fresh perspective on the tale while capturing the magic of the classic. Some notable changes include Ariel’s sisters being future leaders, and their mother being killed by a human in the new tale and certainly watch out for a refreshing take on Ariel and Eric’s relationship. The movie also introduces three new musical numbers by Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

RELATED: 'The Little Mermaid: Against the Tide' Author J. Elle on Expanding Ariel and Her Sister's Story

The changes in the story only add to the power-packed performances and Marshall’s stunning vision. The characters seem more relatable and the tale has nuances that suit to modern mindset but do not take away from the classic. With its inclusive star cast, the feature garners attention of all age groups alike making it the perfect family watch.

Along with Bailey as Ariel, the movie also casts Jonah Hauer-King as Eric, McCarthy as Ursula, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Noma Dumezweni as Queen Selina, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, and Awkwafina as the voice of Scuttle. Further rounding the cast as the daughters of Triton (renamed for the film) are Lorena Andrea as Perla, Simone Ashley as Indira, Karolina Conchet as Mala, Sienna King as Tamika, Kajsa Mohammar as Karina, and Nathalie Sorrell as Caspia.

The Little Mermaid is out on digital now. You can check out the preview down below: